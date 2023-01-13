Draw favours Speed Fay Fay

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Compulsory looks sound and trialled impressively. He is well-placed stepping down to Class 5, which is more than suitable. He gets his chance.

2 Fighting Star has shown glimpses of ability. He has drawn favourably, which should ensure he gets the run of the race.

5 Sunshine Legendary is tracking towards a first win. He shapes as a solid each-way prospect on his powerful closing speed.

9 Euromissile gets top jockey Zac Purton aboard. He is also closing in on a first success.



Race 2 (1,400m)

6 Wins All steps away from a handy draw. He should take up a forward position on the rails, which should ensure he gets the run of the race. He has not won for a while but this should pan out in his favour.

1 Star Of Yuen Long has the class edge. He has been competitive in higher grades and he would not know himself in Class 5.

11 The Good Deal is tracking towards a first victory. Karis Teetan’s pairing is a big positive.

9 Super Kingdom is finding his feet. Next best.



Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Regency Bo Bo brings the right form to this. With luck, he is the one to beat, despite getting long in the tooth. The nine-year-old has placed behind a stack of quality horses and a clean run should afford him every opportunity to end a lengthy run of outs.

5 Daring Pursuit returns after that luckless first outing. He has class, but there are queries about his fitness.

2 Brave Dreams has a powerful finish. He can be right there as usual.

8 Hurry Hurry Rich should fire ahead to lead on debut. Big watch.



Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Universal Horizon returns as a gelding. He impressed last season when winning on debut. Since then, he has been solid across two outings this campaign. He caught the eye in his latest trial, possibly benefiting from the gelding operation.

3 Multisuper has hit the ground running across two outings, finishing second and third. The strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

13 Super Highway has been consistent of late. He won well last start.

6 Denfield makes his debut. Keep safe.



Race 5 (1,400m)

11 Speed Fay Fay gets the right draw. He can save a stack of ground and, with luck, nail his third success. He has held his form this term. If he performs anywhere near his first-up effort, he is the one to beat.

2 Millennium Falcon is consistent and has improved back in Class 4.

7 Owners’ Praise has impressed across both outings. The lightly raced galloper looks to have a stack of ability.

12 Joyful Genius romped in last start. He is up in grade but Purton stays on.



Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Sparky Star has done everything right this season, except win. He is looking well at trackwork and his latest effort for second was sound. Hugh Bowman sticks aboard and he could win.

3 Function Patch appeared to have a bit more in the tank when eighth last start. With a clean run, he could be a big threat.

13 My Intelligent can roll forward from the draw. He is fit and has shown this term that he is ready to score again.

6 Fast Buck did well for second last start. He is steadily improving with each outing.



Race 7 (1,000m)

9 Victory Moments has caught the eye ahead of his debut. He has shown potential in his barrier trials. Clearly, the booking of Purton signals strong intent. The wide draw is ideal down the straight.

7 We Are Hero was unlucky last time. He could have won with a clean run. Expect him to bounce back.

2 Metro Warrior kept on for an overdue third hurrah last start. He has held his condition and could make it back-to-back.

5 Pleasant Endeavor is always a threat down the straight. Three of his four runs this term were over the course and distance for a win and two seconds.



Race 8 (1,600m)

12 Happy Together has progressed nicely across his three outings in Hong Kong. He was a winner in Ireland over this trip and he proved last start that this distance suits at Sha Tin, as does the addition of a tongue tie.

4 Voyage Bubble is a nice horse who still appears to have plenty of rating points to climb. He gets his chance on the speed.

14 Happy Day slots in light and impressed last start over the course and distance. He will be in the finish.

7 Secret Vision placed against strong company last start. Next best.



Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Ready To Win was without luck last start in the straight. He is nothing short of consistent and is capable of atoning for that effort.

8 Pulsar Strider travelled wide and without cover last start. His second placing before that was excellent. The main threat.

3 Naboo Legend has done well at the trials but seemingly struggles to put it all together on race day. Expected to lead, he is worth an each-way ticket for the price.

12 Dream Pursuer has made improvement. Include him in the multiples.



Race 10 (1,400m)

7 Navas Two is capable of scoring on his best form. His last two outings could be forgiven. He had post-race issues and, two runs back, he travelled wide throughout. He can bounce back.

5 Galaxy Witness is much better suited on grass than dirt. He is expected to improve drastically on grass.

12 Tuchel has been handed a horror draw but should be in the thick of the action, regardless.

8 Tianchi Monster will be at a huge price. He might be worth an each-way ticket.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club