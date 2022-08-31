Dream Alliance up to the task

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Dream Alliance (No. 5) finishing second to the David Kok-trained Lord Justice in his debut over the Polytrack 1,100m at Kranji on Aug 7.

There is a super race coming up on Saturday.

It is just a “Novice” but it features some of Kranji’s future stars.

There is Fadaboy and Rocky from Donna Logan’s camp.

Then there is the Michael Clements-trained Ejaz, who was a brilliant winner last Sunday.

Toss in Raffie and Cash Cove – from Ricardo Le Grange and Alwin Tan’s yards respectively – and you get edge-of-your-seat stuff.

Wait. There is one more.

Dream Alliance threw his hat into the ring with a more-than-pleasing workout on the training track yesterday morning.

On that showing, he, too, will be flexing his muscles and wanting a big slice of the action.

Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, who last week gallantly gave up his lead in the trainers’ premiership to Logan, Dream Alliance worked diligently, running the 600m in an easy 42.5sec.

Just turned four earlier in the month, Dream Alliance was a good thing beaten on debut on Aug 7.

However, he was far from disgraced. He ran a big race to take second behind Lord Justice over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

He had come into that race on the back of a solid trial which he won in a canter.

Since then, Fitzsimmons has put the shine on the youngster, who ran some good races in Australia before being flown to Singapore in April.

As he matures, Dream Alliance will be much better over the slightly longer trips.

But, for now, there is enough in his resume to suggest he can square off against those other precocious youngsters over the 1,100m.

Another one who has not been under-performing is Buuraq.

He, too, was out on the training track, where he gobbled up the 600m in a pleasing 40.5sec. He finished full of running.

Wong Chin Chuen, who was brilliant last Sunday when landing a treble, was the man on the reins.

Also prepared by Fitzsimmons, Buuraq was a good winner in June, when taking a Class 5 race over the 1,200m on grass.

A fortnight ago, he looked like he was on the way to another – which would have been his fourth in 28 starts.

Alas, it was not to be.

He was run down by Charminton over the final furlong and had to settle for second.

In fairness though, there were excuses.

Wong had dropped his nearside rein passing the 250m mark and regained it only close home.

It is easy to say that Buuraq will be better suited in Class 5 company.

But Fitzsimmons has picked a nice Class 4 race for his charge who, on the strength of yesterday’s gallop, should run a big race.

With six starts under his girth, Dixit Dominus is running into a rich vein of form.

He was another who impressed on the training track.

Paced by stablemate, Fighter, Dixit Dominus disposed of the 600m in a breezy 38.1sec.

Vlad Duric was on board Fighter.

Trained by Clements, who top-scored with a treble last Sunday, Dixit Dominus has been trialling with gusto.

He won one and finished second in his most recent outings.

Yet to greet the judge, his first win could come sooner rather than later.

Indeed, he bears watching on the weekend.

Having had to cross swords with talents like Istataba, Deception and Flashfast in Restricted company, he is now in Class 5.

It is a place where he can inflict some serious damage on those who oppose him and, come Saturday, he might just do that.

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

CLASS 3 – 1,200M

Nowyousee (M. Lerner) canter/42.4. Paletas H (T.H. Koh) 44.7.

Siam Warrior (I. Saifudin) 39.4.

Illustrious H (V. Duric) 40.1.

Songgong Hera H canter/45.3.

Chicago Star H 43.5.

From The Navy (M. Kellady) 37.4.

Water Rocket H (J. Bayliss) 38.5.

Wealth Elite U (W.H. Kok) 39.5.

CLASS 4 – 1,600M

Fighter H (Duric) 38.1.

Be You H (Kellady) 37.7.

Eagle Eye H (Bayliss) 40.9.

Ace Sovereign H 41.9.

Centurion H canter/38.

MONDAY: Prodigal 42,35

CLASS 4 (1) – 1,200M

Renzo H (T. Krisna) 36.7.

Buuraq H (C.C. Wong) 40.5.

Super Dynasty 40.1.

St Alwyn 40.2.

Diamond Beauty pace work.

MONDAY: Karisto H (M. Ibrahim) 37.9.

CLASS 4 (2) – 1,200M

Big Tiger (Wong) 40.2.

Hugo H 40.3.

Charger H 41.1.

Zygarde H (Kok) canter/43.1.

Den Of Thieves 40.7.

Per Incrown H (N. Zyrul) 45.5.

MONDAY: Big Tiger H (Ibrahim) 44/35

CLASS 4 – 1,100M

Teardrops H (Duric) 39.3.

Congaree canter/45.3.

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 38.5.

Opunake (Koh) pace work.

Golden Dash H (Krisna) 39.2.

Magnifique 45.1.

CLASS 5 – 1,600M

Just Because 37.4.

Tigarous (Koh) 42.7.

Mr Big Brother H (Bayliss) canter/45.1.

Gold Zest 41.7.

Whistle Grand (K. A’Isisuhairi) canter/39.

Sportscaster 43.3.

MONDAY: Fortune Star H

(B. Pinheiro) 39.9.

Gingerman 40.9.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Northern Sun (Kok) 37.2.

Wild Bee H (B. Woodworth) 39.2.

Alexander 37.7.

Atlas (Kellady) 37.7.

Mystery Power

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Retallica H (Duric) 38.8.

Braced 42.4.

Ninesixthreethree

(Pinheiro) 37.6.

Super Talent H 36.9.

City Hall (Krisna) galloped.

Fight To Victory (Zyrul) 45.5.

Rich Fortune 39.8.

CLASS 5 – 1,100M

Dixit Dominus H 38.1.

Jungle King (Saifudin) 42.1.

Lonhro Gold H (Krisna) 36.6.

Healthy Star Saifudin) 39.1.

Ben Wade 39.3.

Sun Step 37.3.

MAIDEN – 1,200M

Great Command H 36.8.

Watery H (Kellady) 40.

Narzar (Zyrul) 45.2.

Holy Eleanor (Kok) 39.1.

Chosen One canter/45.

Fabu 44.4.

Golden Tiger 37.2.

Ninetysix Warrior 38.

NOVICE – 1,100M

Deception 39.9.

Dream Alliance H 42.5.

Amazing M A’isisuhairi) canter/38.

Pure Perfection canter/42.2.

Raffie H 37.8.

Cash Cove H (Wong) 39.6.

