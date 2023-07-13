Dream debut awaits Akhtar

So we hear, trainer Jason Ong is hoping the King Power Stable-owned Akhtar can score on his Singapore debut in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

That, after Cavalry – trained by Michael Clements – won in the same colours last Saturday.

Well, who dares say it is all wishful thinking?

The one-time winner – and that was over the 1,400m in Australia – has been at Ong’s Kranji stables for the past 12 months.

He has not raced since his last outing on March 19, 2022, at Rosehill, one of Australia’s metropolitan tracks. He landed in Singapore on July 13, 2022.

Indeed, one might say this long-term resident has been “under wraps” for all of that time and has come out only for work and trials.

When he has been out and about, his work has been impressive, especially during his last trial.

Indeed, one could say Akhtar’s current condition is the worst-kept secret at Kranji.

And you could also say that The Straits Times spilled the beans with his impressive trial victory.

That day, Akhtar showed dazzling speed and was eased up over the concluding stages by Manoel Nunes to run the 1,000m in 1min 00.30sec.

That was Akhtar’s second trial at his new home.

On June 22, the four-year-old ran a close second to Ace Sovereign.

But that day, he did it the hard way, coming from a deep midfield spot to finish the trial with a blistering burst.

If anything, that last one was an efficient piece of work; like the finishing touch to a work of art.

Now, at long last, Akhtar will make that long-anticipated debut on Saturday.

The race will be the ninth event on the 12-race programme.

It is a Class 4 contest which will feature the likes of Flying Nemo, who worked exceptionally well on Tuesday morning.

There is also a couple of other talents, including Siam Warrior, the horse who once beat eventual Lion City Cup winner Inferno and seems to be coming back to hand.

We reckon Ong has chosen a winnable sort of race for his petulant galloper.

We say petulant because he has been a handful at the stables and, on more than one occasion, he has tested the patience of the trainer and his staff.

But soon, all will be forgiven.

“It has been hard work, but he’s ready to go well this Saturday,” said Ong, who is having a great season with 25 winners, and is a close third on the premiership log.

“The horse came to me unraced for quite some time and, as a colt, he was hard to handle.

“And it took him a while to acclimatise to the conditions in Singapore.

“He also had some small issues, which we have fixed. One of them was his barrier manners.

“But (starter) John Pepe and I have done a lot of work with him and he has settled down now.

“Nunes rode him in that last trial on July 6 and I was really happy with his trial.

“It is also important that Nunes rides him on Saturday as he knows the horse well.

“We’d have to expect that Akhtar will get excited on race day – it will be a different atmosphere – so we will be on high alert before the race.”

That said, Ong believes – and rightly so – that this son of I Am Invincible is fit and ready to win for his Thai owners.

Indeed, if it all comes together, Ong will be a happy man.

“I’ve trained horses for the King Power Stable before, but Akhtar is the first in a long while,” he said.

“I got a call from them to train Akhtar and I was very happy to have a horse of theirs in my stable.

“I’d love to win one early for them and I think he has a bright future.”

Besides Akhtar, Ong has claims with Roda Robot in the $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,200m).

He felt Roda Robot should have won at his last start on July 2, when second to Delilah after getting into “a bit of trouble” in an Open Maiden race (1,400m).

“He was caught wide and that happened, so we will go with a claim this week,” said Ong.