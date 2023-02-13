Dream run not about to end

Street Of Dreams (Ronnie Stewart) striding away to an impressive win in the Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m on Sunday. Trainer Steven Burridge may next run him in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25.

Trainer Steven Burridge and owner Joe Singh were handsomely rewarded for taking a huge leap of faith with exciting four-year-old Street Of Dreams on Sunday.

The pair could have taken the softer approach via the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m, but took the road less travelled by stepping the gelding up in class towards the day’s highlight, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m.

The four-in-a-row that the son of Dundeel was coming off was no doubt an emboldening factor.

Beating the likes of Gold Ten Sixty-One, Vgor or Born To Win is one thing, though. Taking on Group winners Hongkong Great, Minister and Relentless and other robust performers like Katak, Mr Black Back and Kharisma was another.

On paper, it mapped like a fight of David v Goliath proportions.

But with only 50½kg allotted by virtue of his status as the lowest-rated galloper (78) in the capacity field of 16, Burridge felt it was calculated risk worth taking.

Punters thought alike. They sent him out as the $19 joint favourite with the resuming Katak.

The Australian trainer could not have got a more resounding return, from the way Street Of Dreams left the star-studded field in his wake – with only Katak (Vlad Duric) chipping late to cut the margin to two lengths.

“Joe and I had a talk about it a little while ago. If he goes to Class 3 he gets 59kg, if he comes here he gets 50½kg,” said Burridge.

“If he’s ever going to beat them, he’ll beat them today.”

Given the quality of the opposition he put to the sword on a Sunday blanketed by dark clouds and thundery showers, the sky seems to be the limit.

But the veteran trainer has been around long enough not to jump the gun.

“He has just kept on improving, but the weight was a big telling factor today,” said the 2010 Singapore champion trainer.

“But next time it’ll be different. So he has to keep improving.”

The Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which begins in June and culminates with the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23, has always been on the radar.

But, following his Sunday romp, it would be hard to ignore a couple of nice distractions on the way, like a $1 million race, among others.

“He will probably go for the Raffles Cup and then the 4YO series,” said Burridge.

“As long as the horse can stay sound in his wind, which at this stage is all good, I think he can go a long way. So, fingers crossed.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a good horse like that. I’ll enjoy it.”

The Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) is the next feature race up on March 25 while the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) will be run on May 20.

Lightweight jockey Ronnie Stewart was booked this time round, given regular partner Manoel Nunes – he rode the unplaced Sky Eye – could not make the weight.

The Australian rider was still in awe when recounting the slick 1min 20.65sec ride – only 0.07sec outside Super Ninetyseven’s 10-year-old record, a feat made even more remarkable given the soaking the track took all day.

“I was pretty excited with his trials, but it can be different on race day,” he said.

“It was tough to get down to that weight, but to be fair, Steve told me about that ride three weeks ago.

“So there was plenty of time to do it. I knew it would be worth it.

“He’s a serious horse. I was concerned when he jumped so well.

“But luckily, he switched off. I might have gone too early but when I put a couple around his back, he pulled away.”

Long shot Sacred Croix (Benny Woodworth) completed the tierce while better fancies Hongkong Great (second last), Mr Black Back and Relentless were well beaten.

Invincible Tycoon made it a race-to-race double for Burridge in the last event of a meeting that was delayed by lightning alerts.

A beaten second-favourite on debut when he pulled like a train, boxed in behind a leader who had slammed on the brakes, the I Am Invincible four-year-old showed his true colours when given an uninterrupted run in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,200m.

Settled at the rear by Marc Lerner this time, the Lim’s Stable’s new recruit came with a wet sail to score a soft win.

Burridge leaps to fourth place on the log on five winners, only one behind Tim Fitzsimmons, Jason Lim and Michael Clements.

