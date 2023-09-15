Dream Winner can keep going

The unbeaten Dream Winner, winning the second of his three victories with Vincent Ho up on June 10, will be bidding for a four-from-four in the Causeway Bay Handicap (1,000m) over the Sha Tin straight on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Euro Rocks appears to have his fair share of ability. He is well placed here, among a small field which he seems capable of defeating. He should get a sweet run close to the speed or in the lead before proving tough to get past.

4 Self Improvement has caught the eye with several impressive barrier trials. He has the gate speed to lead this under Zac Purton.

6 Imperial Magee was a tidy winner three runs back. He has got the class to contend on dirt.

1 Fiery Diamond has the class edge. Do not discount.

Race 2 (1,400m)

5 Sure Joyful has been competitive in the grade above. He should arguably be a winner already, especially considering how close he has gone in the past. One to beat with Hugh Bowman up.

8 M M Nebula caught the eye in a recent barrier trial. He has the right claims to figure from an ideal draw. Keep safe.

6 Miracles can find the front and play catch-me-if-you-can. Can look the winner at some stage.

1 Brother Pearl is next in line. Do not discount in this grade.

Race 3 (1,000m)

6 Dream Winner is the clear top pick. However, he is not without his quirks, which could easily bring him undone. Classy and unbeaten across three starts, Dream Winner has a knack for refusing to head to the starting gates or return post-race. If he does manage to lose, misbehaviour is the only way he does.

1 Kurpany is worth an each-way ticket. He is trialling well and is suited in this grade. Leader.

3 We Are Hero loves the course.

4 Whizz Kid does too. Next in line.

Race 4 (1,400m)

6 Yee Cheong Warrior races well fresh and has drawn ideally. He should get a sweet run in transit and his best form in this grade should see him prove tough to beat.

2 Smart Leader caught the eye finishing second first-up last weekend. He is in the right form and this class of racing is suitable.

5 Chiu Chow Brother can bounce back to form. Bowman’s booking catches the eye.

13 Beauty Nova is Cody Mo’s first runner as a trainer. Must offset the wide draw to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Flying Dragon is in superb form. He has trialled well ahead of his return and Bowman’s booking is a big plus. He has the class to be winning, especially after returning triumphs in the grade above.

4 Multisuper is an unknown commodity on dirt. He is worth an each-way bet following his latest barrier trial. It would not surprise to see him press for the lead.

5 Colourful Prince may well lead and steal the race. He will be hard to reel in if he is left alone.

1 Man Star is next in line.

Race 6 (1,600m)

3 Smiling Collector’s latest barrier trial was eye-catching. Ready to fly fresh and his best form can see him overcome this group. One to beat from an ideal draw.

5 Looking Cool is better than his trial performances suggests. He draws well and the right run can afford him every opportunity.

12 President’s Choice has been moving well and has benefited under 119lb (54kg). He will be finishing hard late in this contest.

8 Reach Goal should get a sweet run. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

4 Joyful Hunter is chasing a third straight win. He is a serious talent and is worth taking a chance on against this competitively matched group. He can continue with his ascent.

8 Fun N Glory is better than his record suggests and he might be ready to further climb the handicap now. Worth an each-way ticket on odds.

9 Greenwich has had the benefit of one run already.

5 Let’s Do It is chasing back-to-back wins. A fast pace will aid his chances from the tail of the field.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Podium has his fair share of ability. Although this will prove a very challenging contest, it would not surprise at all to see him bounce out of the ground. He has trialled well ahead of his return and the inside draw will ensure his opportunity.

13 I Give has no weight on his back and will take up the lead. He will take some reeling in.

10 Perfect Peach appears to be in the right vein of form. He is a proven winner in this grade and has trialled very well.

11 Go Go Go continues to improve and gets his shot at odds.

Race 9 (1,400m)

6 Master Hero can mix his form but has been going very well of late. Take a chance on him with Brenton Avdulla retaining the ride.

14 Horsesain Bolt slots in light and, although he has yet to win, he once again finds a suitable contest and should be thereabouts.

1 Owners’ Praise has the class edge and draws ideally with Purton engaged. He has got a bit of ability and appears ready to advance further this season.

10 River Views only needs to offset the draw.

Race 10 (1,400m)

2 Superb Boy appears to have several rating points still in hand and this contest is his for the taking.

12 Royal Pride caught the eye late last start. Expecting he can improve following that effort and, if he is at odds, then he is worth taking an each-way ticket on.

5 E Legend should find the rails to lead this group. He has a bit of early pace and the inside gate affords him his shot.

10 Massive Action will cross to lead. He carries the low weight.