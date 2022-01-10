Dronfield should go close as a gelding

Here's a form analysis of Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) LADY OSIER gave the hot favourite Insatiable a run for her money on debut by finishing second. She will be fitter with the experience.

However, respect her well-bred stable companion (11) SUNDROP, who is making her debut. Watch the money.

(2) QUICK RUN will keep them honest and make them sweat to deliver.

(9) JUST BE NICE found support on debut but showed inexperience. Look for improvement.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) DRONFIELD showed improvement with blinkers. This being his third run after a rest and a gelding operation, he should go close.

(10) WAR BANNER found no support on debut but gave plenty of early cheek. He should make huge improvement.

(5) TRUST THE FIRE is doing better and should not be far behind.

Watch first-timer (9) VERIFIED.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(10) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS found support on debut but got off to a bad start and could not make up the leeway. The one to beat.

(14) MYCHANCETODREAM was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

Look for improvement from (13) LETHA, who is crying out for the extra distance.

(2) PIANTA is starting to show.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) BLONDE ACT is coming off a rest after showing improvement. If ready, he could strike fresh.

(4) PEWTER SKY is maturing and could get into the fight for honours.

(9) LEMME GO should enjoy the extra distance and could get into the action from pole position.

(11) ARABIAN SKY disappointed last time but has 4kg off her back. She could get into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(13) QUIET REBELLION has most scope for improvement but has a wide draw.

(1) LEE EXPRESS showed improvement with blinkers last time but has not fared much better in the draw.

(12) GREENGROWTHELILACS should make her presence felt in new surroundings.

(8) ETERNAL LIFE has a shout if she can double up.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) SOUND OF SUMMER, (5) DONALD MCDONALD and (6) INDLAMU should finish in a line on recent form. But Donald McDonald and Indlamu ran a bit below their best last time, whereas Sound Of Summer held form and gets the nod.

(2) AL MUTHANA has ability. If he puts in his best, he could easily score.

(1) TIERRA DEL FUEGO is back on track and could get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) MARENGO is consistent. He dug deep to score with blinkers for the first time last time. It was the gelding’s second win in his last four starts.

(9) BIG EYED GIRL has been in the money in all seven starts. She just won last Thursday and is meeting a little stronger field.

Stablemate (7) SHELDON could get into the reckoning.

(2) GODSWOOD is no slouch and could win fresh.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(9) FRONTLINE FIGHTER is holding form and could go in again.

(1) IRFAANS BOY is claiming 4kg and, with blinkers on again, he could get away.

(3) PHINDA MZALA has not been far back and could chalk up a third victory.

(14) GRINDELWALD is due to pop up any day.