Dubai off for rising star Ejaz

Michael Clements had to quickly rush to his son’s side on Thursday following the sudden demise of his daughter-in-law in Bali.

As soon as the Kranji trainer received the sad news, he booked the earliest flight to the Indonesian resort island to go and lend support to Vernon, who had been married to Talita for 1½ years, as well as the bereaved family.

Vernon is Clements’ only son and has occasionally been spotted at Kranji on some race days. He has, however, followed a different career path, even if the apple has still not fallen far from the tree.

He is studying to become a spiritual life coach and is based in Bali. Clements has long taken a keen interest in meditation.

“It all happened so suddenly. I arrived in Bali on Thursday evening to support Vernon,” said Clements.

“Talita was an amazing lady. Vernon had known her for four years.

“My son had found his soulmate and Talita had found hers. He is devastated and it’s hard for me to see him so heartbroken.”

With Singapore racing currently in intermission since Nov 26, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer will take all the time he needs to mourn with his grieving son.

He did, however, reveal that the holidays are already over for those horses who will resume on Jan 7, the kickoff date to the new 2023 campaign, and subsequent weeks.

He might even have got busier earlier, but Ejaz’s owners have decided to shelve their lofty Dubai plans for their promising three-year-old.

“Mansoor (Gandhi) made the final decision not to race Ejaz in Dubai,” said Clements.

“The fact that he would go there while campaigning for the Three-Year-Old series that starts with the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on April 8 makes it difficult. The two preps would clash.

“We then opted to rather go for the 3YO races. He’d be more aligned to go to Dubai (Carnival) next year as he would then have more time to get ready for the Four-Year-Old series.

“Ejaz has pulled up well since his last win and is already back to work. Let’s hope he has another successful season.”

The Street Boss three-year-old was one of the revelations to have emerged towards the tail-end of the 2022 season.

After a debut third in July, the chestnut gelding has then gone from strength to strength with three consecutive wins, the last one coming in a Class 4 race over 1,400m on Nov 19.

It was particularly that emphatic 2¼-length win that sparked those Dubai dreams among the euphoric connections of Al-Arabiya Stable, but the goal sticks have since been moved in the cold light of day.

After beginning at the end of October, the Dubai season gathers steam with the launch of the nine-week Dubai World Cup Carnival on Jan 6. It culminates with the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25.