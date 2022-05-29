Duke Of Orange stands tall in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,300M)

Watch the betting on the newcomers as it is a weak race. They could win if they have any real ability.

(3) ECHOES OF WINTER has been a disappointment but has shown pace and could be course-and-distance suited.

(6) LADYHAWKE has improved but it could be significant that the stable jockey for Alan Greeff, Greg Cheyne, will hop on board (10) SUGARBERRY, who stepped on from a debut ninth to third second-up.

(11) TUFAAN is clearly better than her last run suggests and should go close to winning.

(12) VANADIUM is improving and should be given utmost respect.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) TRACY’S PRINCESS found only one better on debut. She does look the one to beat in a weak race.

(3) MAKE IT HAPPEN has probably been at her best over a bit further than this. But she should be at the finish again.

(4) GAILIEA has been unreliable but has done well around this course and distance. A winning chance.

(6) SOCIAL SPIRIT and (7) A FOREIGN AFFAIR probably have to find a few lengths to win. But they are quite capable of taking home minor money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) V V POWER is in good form and is certainly the best of trainer Gavin Smith’s four runners.

Stablemate (5) TRUMPS EXPRESS likes the Polytrack and has been threatening to win all season.

Another stable companion, (7) LILY OF ORANGE, was disappointing on the turf last time but is better on this surface. It would not surprise if she wins.

(2) MY LORD AND MASTER is consistent without winning. Worth considering.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) MAGIC MOMENTS may have done too much too soon on her local debut. If smarter this time, she could be the one to catch.

(2) GIFT OF GIVING is improving and found only one too good last time. Should be right there.

(3) SUGAR SNAP is trying the longer distance which could suit. Stable companion from the Greeff yard, (4) WILDEST DREAMS, has stable jockey Cheyne aboard. Although this filly has been a disappointment, take note of that winning combination.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) MHLABENI is in good form. His win last time suggested he may have more in the tank.

(2) IRISH RAIN found betting support last time and did not run too badly. Although badly drawn, he has a winning chance.

(3) IMPERIOUS DUKE is also badly drawn but always does his best.

(4) FAT CIGAR is unreliable but won a good race last time. He is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) GOLIGHTLY is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance. She has been in really good form since joining trainer Greeff but will be giving weight to all her rivals.

(2) SULTANAH is better than what she has shown. It is possible she needed both her recent runs.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS has made the trip from the Western Cape, so clearly her trainer believes she has a winning chance.

(11) TAMIL TIGER is in good form. Her trainer, Smith, is on a serious mission to be Eastern Cape champion trainer again.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) DUKE OF ORANGE, who looks to be improving, has a winning chance.

(4) VIDA FUTURA is making his local debut in good form, so deserves respect.

(5) TICKET TO RIDE has been running well since joining trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen and is course-and-distance suited.

(6) STAY THE COURSE could be better than his last run would suggest.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) STOLEN KISS has changed trainers since her last run and could improve.

(2) AFTER THE STORM won a nice race last time and can follow up.

(3) QUICK COUNT and (4) PRINCESS OF WINTER are clearly better than their last runs would suggest and are possible winners.

(7) QUE COSAS, (8) PRINCESS DEB’S and (10) PHEDRA are also capable of winning over this course and distance.