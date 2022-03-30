Duke Wai commands respect in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,800M )

2 Amazing Teens shapes as the one to beat. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner this term and his pairing with Zac Purton commands respect. He should get the run of the race.

4 Mission Bravo should find the front. He won well last time, leading from the get-go. He is expected to try the same again.

6 Unite Spirit has claims on the dirt. He pairs favourably with Blake Shinn.

3 Pakistan Friend is racing well. Expect him to roll forward. From there, he will get his chance to hang around at the finish.

RACE 2 (1,650M )

2 Handsome Rebel does his best racing on the dirt. He is switching to his preferred surface for the first time in a while. With Vincent Ho astride, he looks as the one to beat.

7 Turf Brilliant is also much preferred on the dirt. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor. He has Karis Teetan at the helm.

10 Speed Force pairs with Joao Moreira. He is in his career-best form. Another bold run is expected, even from the wide barrier.

5 Crown Avenue has winning experience on the dirt on his side.

RACE 3 (1,200M )

8 Coolceleb mixes his form, but the dirt is his go. He won well over the course and distance last term. After five runs on the turf, he is finally switching to his preferred conditions.

2 Flying Dragon is a course-and-distance winner this term. He is holding his condition and pairs favourably with Purton from the inside gate.

6 Moeraki is next best. Keep safe, especially with Moreira engaged.

RACE 4 (1,200M )

2 Wisdom Patch turned in a career-best third last time over this course and distance. He has drawn favourably with Purton up. Expect a powerful finish from the in-form son of Snitzel.

6 Fortune Happiness is a proven customer on the dirt. A three-time winner on the dirt, he is not without a chance of recapturing his best, albeit from a while ago.

10 Masterwork has found his feet in Hong Kong. He can improve off the back of a near career-best effort last start on the dirt.

3 Beauty Cheers is next best. He is holding his condition.

RACE 5 (1,200M )

2 Duke Wai has the class edge. The inside draw is favourable and he is meeting a considerably weaker field than what he is accustomed to facing.

4 Majestic Star is an improving type who can claim several high-profile scalps. He is a horse on the up whose ascent looks far from over as he chases bigger riches than this contest. Good gate and good jockey should see him test this group.

1 Kurpany should find the front under Alfred Chan. Do not discount, even with the hefty impost.

3 Silver Fig is racing well.

RACE 6 (1,200M )

8 Blissful Star did well last time to finish fourth. He is bred to enjoy the dirt. It would not surprise to see him take another step forward on a surface that he may well relish under race conditions.

3 Thunderstrike sees Douglas Whyte and Purton combine. He is in seriously good form and the only concern is the awkward gate from the 1,200m start, which can be an issue at times.

4 Fiery Diamond is coming to hand. He also just needs to offset a tricky draw.

7 Happy Tango knows what the dirt is about. He can be included in your exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1800M )

8 Apache Pass is a two-time winner from his last three starts – both times on the dirt. He is racing well and switching back to the dirt is a positive. He can score again.

3 Ultra Express is racing well. He is well bred for the dirt and Gate 4 holds him in good stead.

12 Party Everyday has a powerful finish. He finished second just three starts ago. He gets in light and pairs favourably with Moreira.

9 Romantic Combo, a two-time winner this term, is next best in a tricky contest.

RACE 8 (1,200M )

8 Trader should find the front and run this field along. He could pinch this especially with Purton on his back and from the inside gate.

7 Lightning Bolt scored impressively last time. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor again.

4 Metro Warrior won well two starts ago. He is holding his condition.

11 Like That is looking to transfer his heroics on the grass to the dirt. He has previously run well on the dirt and is expected to do so again.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club