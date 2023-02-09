Duo return as jockey debuts

Top Melbourne jockey Mark Zahra scoring aboard Hongkong Great in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19, 2022. South African trainer Ricardo Le Grange has entrusted the reins to compatriot and new face Calvin Habib this Sunday.

Hongkong Great gave Ricardo Le Grange his biggest thrill when he won the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November 2022.

The trainer’s pride of seeing his name etched on the roll of honour was immeasurable.

But the South African also got a kick from silencing all the slating about the Chilean-bred seven-year-old being a one-dimensional Polytrack performer.

He even recruited a Melbourne Cup-winning jockey for the one-off ride, and Mark Zahra sure played a pivotal role.

“Honestly, I was even battling to get a jockey. They all thought he was a Polytrack horse, but he won the Gold Cup giving them weight,” he said.

The seventh-season trainer is bringing his milestone horse back in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,400m) on Sunday.

But this time, in order to prove that the Gold Cup win was no flash in the pan, Le Grange did not want just a saddle warmer.

Patrick Shaw’s former assistant trainer longs for the good old days when Barend Vorster and the late Nooresh Juglall were their stable jockeys.

During the Shaw days, Mark du Plessis, Johnny Geroudis and Robbie Fradd were the in-house hoops from the same homeland, even if du Plessis was originally from neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Le Grange has taken the same blueprint to Johannesburg in the headhunt for his new go-to rider: Calvin Habib.

The 25-year-old son of ex-jockey Donovan Habib makes his Kranji debut this Sunday.

With Hongkong Great one of the four rides Le Grange is legging him up on, the 330-race winner is being thrown in at the deep end right off the bat.

Unlike the impromptu hiring of Zahra, Le Grange, who also sends out the resuming top South African import Katak in that race, has had Habib in his crosshairs for a while.

First impressions count. Oddly, their paths first crossed in an incongruous place – a hospital.

“I first met Calvin when he flew over to Singapore in 2017, but it wasn’t under great circumstances,” he recalled.

“His mother was on holiday here and had an aneurysm. But fortunately, she survived, thanks to the world-class care she got at the National University Hospital.

“Calvin was only 19 then, but I found him a well-mannered youngster who was passionate about the game.

“He was riding for Sean Tarry. If Sean takes an apprentice on board, he does his homework.

“He started to ride winners and cracked it for his first Group 1 wins.

“Calvin showed great work ethic and is well brought up. He can ride and ticks all the boxes.

“He came to the trials this morning, and I liked the way he sits and handles the horses.

“He looks comfortable in the saddle and horses seem to like him.

“The vibes are good, but like with any newcomer, we have to take a chance. Hopefully, it turns out well for him here.

“Singapore is currently thin in the jockey ranks. I wanted to work with somebody who was committed, unlike some who ride one or two and you don’t see them again.

“This will be like the days we had Barend and Nooresh as stable jockeys. It’ll be a bonus if Calvin wins on Hongkong Great at his first day.”

Le Grange knows that the main component of stable success still hinges on horseflesh. He is happy with both horses, even with Katak returning from a fetlock injury that scuppered his Gold Cup plans.

“As soon as Katak started to work, he came to hand quite quickly as he is very athletic,” he said.

“We found this race to kick him off towards the Raffles Cup (March 25) and the Kranji Mile (May 20).

“Whether he will need one more run, we’ll see. There’s another Kranji Stakes A race over the mile in three weeks’ time on March 4.

“It depends on how he runs and pulls up. I’ll have to discuss with Vlad Duric.

“Hongkong Great’s in a very good space, but the 1,400m may be a bit short for him first-up.

“Honestly, I can’t fault them, I can’t split them. They have worked equally as well.

“I kind of know how they will run, but whatever they do, they will take a lot of improvement.

“The draw (six) favours Katak, but distance-wise, they’re both in the same category. I’ve seen very good top-class staying horses coming back from a break, and win fresh up over 1,200m to 1,400m.

“Either can do that even if the 59kg is a concern, as they are giving weight to up-and-coming horses.

“I haven’t given them the grinding work to be spot-on, but I wouldn’t be gobsmacked and wondered how that happened if either won.”