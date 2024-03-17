Duric joins 700-win club

Pacific Spirit (No. 3) hitting the front under the urgings of Vlad Duric in the Class 5 Division 2 race (1,600m) on March 17. Khao Manee (Marc Lerner, red winkers) issued a late challenge but failed to peg Pacific Spirit back.

Whether it is a Group 1 or Class 5 win, milestones are always memorable events worth hanging up on the wall.

Quite regularly, one jockey or trainer will either visit the winner’s circle for the first time, or hit a first century.

Every 100 winners are another opportunity to get a refresher of that brilliant journey, and thank the supporters who made it possible – or just to pop the champagne.

But, to have two champion jockeys and long-time arch-rivals reaching the same landmark in the space of one week, was a much rarer narrative.

On March 9, five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes notched his 700th Kranji win aboard pick-up ride Lim’s Bighorn.

Eight days later, it was the turn of another Singapore multiple-champion jockey (four titles) to stand in the same spotlight with exactly the same haul, Vlad Duric, who sealed his aboard Pacific Spirit.

With Singapore racing not a daily affair like in other countries such as UK or Australia, and staged over only one racecourse, 700 winners is certainly no small feat.

In so doing, Nunes and Duric have joined an elite band of only five jockeys to have reached those heights at Kranji.

For eight years, Barend Vorster (789), Saimee Jumaat (776) and Joao Moreira (737) were the only members of that exclusive club. South African jockey Vorster (now based in Australia) was the last to hit that target aboard Mighty Glory on Sept 16, 2016.

Among the first to congratulate Nunes on March 9, Duric found himself in the Brazilian ace’s shoes one week later.

The Australian actually thought he could have “dead-heated” with Nunes on the same day.

“I thought I’d go close last week, but I had an awful day,” he said.

“I was hopeful I had some good chances today, even if they don’t work out all the time.

“Those three winners were all chances, and it’s all worked out well for them today.”

Duric got off to a flying start with Pacific General ($15) in the first race before doubling the dose on Sweet N Sour ($17) four races later to make it win No. 699.

Left with three bullets, the 46-year-old got it over and done with at his very next ride, in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,600m) on a horse he was steering for the first time, Pacific Spirit ($29).

It was classic Duric. From the widest alley in 12, he was happy to see rears in the first two-thirds of the race.

But once he clicked his mount up from the 550m, they turned into eminent threats as they started rolling forward four wide.

Pacific Spirit kept gathering momentum, while saving enough petrol to repel a game challenge from favourite Khao Manee (Marc Lerner) inside the last 100m.

The David Kok-trained Rip Van Winkle three-year-old held on to beat Khao Manee by three parts of a length, and break his maiden status at his 12th start.

“I didn’t know this horse well, but I did ride him once in trackwork. He’s the kind of horse who has a bit to give but holds back,” said Duric.

“With such horses, if you put pressure on them too early, they are the first to give up.

“As he drew a horror gate, I took pressure off him early, and got back.

“There was then no excuse for him not to put in and it’s worked out really well.”

It is only in 2024 that the Kok-Duric pairing noticeably became a common sight, mainly through the Pacific Stable-owned horses.

But Duric did not fail to thank the Singaporean trainer mostly for his friendship over the years.

“I’ve ridden for David on and off, but I’m very happy I rode my 700th winner for him today. He’s always been kind to me, he’s a good friend,” he said.

Since his first Kranji victory aboard Master Key on April 10, 2009, the Caulfield Cup-winning hoop (Master O’Reilly in 2007) has not only made more than a few friends, but also fast became the punters’ pal at a place he has called his second home.

Four premiership crowns (2017 to 2020) and 31 feature wins (12 at Group 1 level) later, he has not forgotten those behind his success.

“A big shout-out to Stephen and Bridget Gray. I rode most of my winners for them,” he said.

“I’ve also ridden many winners for the Falcon Stable. I’ve actually ridden for most trainers here.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without all of them and the owners who supported me throughout these years.”

