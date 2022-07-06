Duric to stay until end of the season

Fans who have been lamenting the short two weeks left in jockey Vlad Duric’s one-month cameo at Kranji can rejoice.

The Singapore Turf Club has extended the Australian’s stay from Aug 1 until Dec 31.

The four-time Singapore champion’s original licence was from June 22 to July 17, covering three Group races during that period.

He has already claimed the first, the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) aboard Relentless for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, at his comeback meeting on June 26.

He doubled his score with Gold Cut for the same trainer last week to bring his record to two wins and five placings in 10 rides.

Duric retains the booking on Relentless in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 17.

He has also picked up the ride on stablemate Gold Ten Sixty-One in this Saturday’s Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

A winner of 31 Group races in eight years in Singapore, Duric may well pad up that haul now that he will be around for the remaining three Group events – the Lion City Cup (1,200m), Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) and the one that has been on his bucket list for a while, the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

But Duric is above all delighted with the extra time that will allow him to ride more winners at Kranji (619 all up), an opportunity which to him was a win-win situation for the club and himself.

“The club is short on riders. We had a few discussions and, as I’ve always liked riding in Singapore, I decided to stay till the end of the year,” said Duric.

“I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in Singapore for so many years. I’ve had a lot of support and I’m again thankful to the club for giving me the chance to stay longer.”

A few jockeys are currently sidelined through injury (Manoel Nunes) and lengthy suspensions (Oscar Chavez and Shafiq Rizuan).

Duric claimed four Singapore champion jockey titles from 2017 to 2020. But the rot set in last year, when he was plagued by health issues on his kidneys, throat and thumb. He suddenly returned to Australia in October.

The Caulfield Cup-winning jockey did resume his riding career at his Victoria home base in February, but took it easy.

He rode in 21 races but did well to boot home four winners.