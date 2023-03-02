Duric's Great expectations

Hongkong Great (Mark Zahra) putting his rivals to the sword in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19, 2022. He flopped first-up, but Vlad Duric is hoping he can atone. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Three rides may not look like much, especially for a top gun, but Vlad Duric still elected to defer his one-day suspension to next week.

Quantity has been a rare commodity to the Australian heavyweight jockey in 2023, but his wizardry in the saddle remains. In 21 rides, he won three.

However, the four-time Singapore champion, multiple Group 1-winning jockey and winner of 654 races at Kranji sure knows quality when he sees one.

Normally, a lean book of rides at the next meeting would see most jockeys in the stewards’ room’s hot seat taking their enforced holiday right away.

But Duric was not going to pass up the one ride that was the most beckoning from this Saturday’s trio – Hongkong Great.

He even seemed unfazed by the Chilean-bred stayer’s poor run first-up from his Singapore Gold Cup heroics in November.

That day, trapped three deep in midfield under new South African jockey Calvin Habib, the seven-year-old was a spent force upon straightening. He beat one home, 12 lengths off Steven Burridge’s exciting prospect, Street Of Dreams.

Duric had a ringside seat mid-race through that Kranji Stakes A event over 1,400m. He was atop stablemate Katak, who travelled on Hongkong Great’s inside from the backstraight.

In the last 300m, Katak was the lone challenger chipping away at the margin on Street Of Dreams, while Hongkong Great had already hoisted the white flag before disappearing from the race.

Not many jockeys would be beating a path to trainer Ricardo Le Grange’s door after such a deflating run, but Duric put his hand up. The bond he had forged with Hongkong Great in trackwork probably fuelled the bias.

“I decided to defer my suspension and ride this week as I didn’t have much next week. But Hongkong Great is the main reason,” said Duric, whose other two mounts are Malibu Beach and Water Rocket, also for Le Grange.

“At his last start, I was on Katak and he sat on my outside. He didn’t come on at the finish.

“I don’t think it’s the wet track. It rained on Gold Cup day.

“I rode him only once before, and it was in the Lion City Cup. He found himself in a similar position, and didn’t handle it at all.

“Ricky and I share the same opinion that he’s a horse who must either lead or sit outside the lead, but not go back.

“In the Gold Cup, there was a fair bit of pace and he was free-flowing. He did it with ease.

“He needs to be in control on the speed. We have to let him bowl along with his big strides.”

With 57kg being the lightest the 45-year-old hoop can waste down to these days, Hongkong Great’s top impost of 59.5kg was his “ticket to ride” in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m.

But it is also swings and roundabouts for heavy riders like Duric. Weights stop trains, even if class prevails at times – like at Hongkong Great’s Singapore Gold Cup win as the topweight under a bold ride from Mark Zahra.

“With the big handicap, we’ll endeavour to roll forward, and hopefully lead all the way,” said Duric.

“He’s also drawn a horrible barrier (16). Hopefully, he can run a bit better than last time.

“Basically, he needs to beat two things to win on Saturday. He needs to beat the handicap and it also depends on how hard he will fight from the wide draw.”

Duric said he had not sat on the son of Lookin At Lucky in a week. But he had little doubt the gelding will strip fitter.

“He’s a very fit horse. He has come through that first run very well,” he said.

“Ricky has left no stone unturned with his prep. (Steven) Burridge’s horse (Street Of Dreams) has a light weight (53.5kg) again, and will be hard to beat. But, if my horse gets a quiet run up front, he can win.

“The mile is the minimum of what his range is. He’s a 1,600m to 3,200m horse.”