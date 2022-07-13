E Legend can get a third win
RACE 1 (1,000M)
7 U W Brother won third-up last term. He has done enough this campaign to suggest that he could repeat those heroics again. He has drawn well and should get every chance under Matthew Chadwick.
8 Day Day Rich is so close to his first win. Expect he rolls forward under Lyle Hewitson, who has garnered a reputation aboard front-runners in Hong Kong.
12 Raging Blaze gets a handy pull at the bottom of the handicap. The strong booking of Zac Purton could see the gelding’s consistency be rewarded.
6 Whiskey Neat is jumping from an ideal draw. He has a say.
RACE 2 (2,200M)
1 Victorious Seeker is down in Class 5. This is a suitable dip in grade, especially as a winner in Class 4 earlier this season. Ideal with Purton at the helm. The distance is of no concern.
4 Diamond Star is consistent. He has had a fair share of runs this term but his fitness has maintained throughout.
6 Sky Gem could well take a chance at a mid-race move, as he has done in the past. He is favoured with Alfred Chan’s 5lb (2.27kg) claim.
9 Fortune Triple has claims and is the next best.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
10 Nextmodel has finally drawn a gate and should find an early lead. He has more than enough ability to pinch this one.
1 Sergeant Pepper is racing with plenty of merit. He is holding his condition and should be thereabouts once more.
8 Vamos has a powerful finish on his day. He will give them a little head start but should be finishing fast for Purton.
3 Fabulous Eight narrowly missed last time. He is in good condition for the in-form Ricky Yiu.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
5 Blissful Life is much better than his record suggests. Two starts ago, he caught the eye behind runners without luck and then put in a totally forgiven run. If he gets a clean passage, he could overhaul this group, especially if they run along at a fast tempo.
2 Triple Triple is holding his condition and looks well suited back in Class 4. The strong booking of Purton for the in-form Frankie Lor holds him in good stead.
8 Sugar Sugar turned his form around to grab second last start. Keep safe.
11 Touch Faith gets in light. He has claims.
RACE 5 (1,650M)
10 Jolly Honour caught the eye last start from the rear . He has tumbled down the handicap and is a big chance off his current rating.
3 More Than Enough should find the front and run this group along. He has got talent and will prove hard to run down.
4 Blissful Star is looking to snap a run of three consecutive seconds. Purton retains the ride following that narrow defeat late last month.
7 Go For Tea is chasing back-to-back wins after breaking through last start. He won with authority and the rise in class is not a hindrance.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
4 Regency Star beckons in this tricky contest. If he rolls forward, he could prove very difficult to run down. He has a bit of class and, if he takes closer order, he can fend off this group.
1 Wood On Fire is making a crucial dip to Class 4. He has been consistent up in grade but this drop should be what he needs to really press for a win. The strong booking of Purton enhances his chances.
5 Timestorm has mixed his form but is not without a chance, if he can garner further improvement.
6 Durham Star caught the eye last start. He is the next best.
RACE 7 (1,800M)
11 E Legend is racing well and is favoured with no weight on his back. He is a two-time winner this season. With the right run, he can add a third triumph.
1 Looking Great just needs to offset the wide gate. He did well last time under tricky circumstances, clearly catching the eye of Purton, who takes over now.
8 Comet Splendido is jumping from an inside gate. He can improve off the back of a solid debut on rain-affected ground.
2 Escape Route is consistent and can figure.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
8 Stormtrouper did well last start to finish a close second. He has done everything right this term, except win more races. He has scored only once. He was runner-up five times. He gets his chance and should start at a decent price.
12 Young Life Forever has the ability. It is just a matter of when he decides to show it. He is worth a chance.
6 Excellent Peers is chasing a hat-trick of wins. But he needs to handle the class rise.
1 Ping Hai Galaxy is the next best.
RACE 9 (1,650M)
7 Hinchinlove has been a model of consistency. He is racing well without winning but appears to have returned to a winning mark. He should be a decent price and is well worth taking a chance on.
9 Prime Minister has hit red-hot form. With a clean run, he could overpower this field.
8 Packing Award is a good horse to have in the yard. He is holding his condition and it does not appear as though he has reached his ceiling yet.
12 My Ecstatic is chasing a hat-trick of wins. Keep safe.
• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
