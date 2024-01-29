Easy Breezy as one-two-three

The Daniel Meagher-trained $13 favourite Easy Breezy (Manoel Nunes) drifting out in the concluding stages of the Class 4 race (1,800m) but still stamps his authority with a three-length romp on Jan 27.

The vastly improved Easy Breezy has rung up his third win at Kranji, with the last two scored back-to-back – and as carbon copies of each other.

Besides the fact that the Dec 30 and Jan 27 victories were both recorded in a Class 4 race over 1,800m on turf, the South African-bred seven-year-old had Manoel Nunes aboard on both days, and even broke from the same barrier in five.

But the uncanniest similarity was not in those variables that could be just mere coincidences, but in the manner of the win.

Held in midfield on both occasions, Easy Breezy, sporting those familiar purple-and-red Lucky Stable silks, was a sight to behold when he swept to the front around the 450m mark.

The mirror images that stood out the most were the identical paths plotted towards that final assault.

Easy Breezy not only barrelled away down the crown of the track, but was again guilty of the same quirk at the 300m.

He started to lug out towards the grandstand, but just like at his previous win, he held sway all the way to the line.

The drift was even more pronounced at the second win on Jan 27, with Winning Stride (Ryan Curatolo) sneaking up ominously through the inviting saloon passage.

But, such was Eazy Breezy’s superiority that it was enough to offset his own waywardness.

Trainer Daniel Meagher was delighted with the two-in-a-row, but not so much with the repeat offence.

“There was good speed to the race. He travelled really well throughout,” said the Australian.

“Nunes seems to have the key to him. The horse runs very well for him.

“But I don’t like the way he hangs out. He did the same thing at his last win.

“We need to work on that.”

Nunes is renowned for his horsemanship, but was just as baffled by Easy Breezy’s recidivism with his home-straight manners.

“Under pressure, he hangs out badly. I’m not sure why, maybe it’s the track,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“But his win today was still very impressive. We wanted to ride him the same way as last time.

“The pace was fast. We had a beautiful run and the gap suddenly opened up when I was third or fourth last.”

The Brazilian rider was referring to the 700m mark when Combustion (Zyrul Nor Azman) suddenly went around the weakening Smart One (Amirul Ismadi), bumping off the well-backed Elite Jubilation (Vlad Duric) in the process.

Suddenly, the seas parted for Easy Breezy ($13), who in a couple of bounds, zoomed from midfield to the top of the queue.

While Duric probably felt he was collateral damage from that scrimmage, Nunes had punched Easy Breezy out to a commanding break faster than you can say ‘‘open sesame”.

Winning Stride tried his best to cut him down, but had to settle for second place, three lengths away. February (Jerlyn Seow) ran third, another neck away.

The winning time was 1min 47.46sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

Consecutive middle-distance victories can entitle connections to designs on loftier targets, but Meagher remained low-key in his post-race appraisal.

Taking the son of 2003 Durban July winner Dynasty to the current level has not always been a breeze, he said.

“Long-term, I don’t really have any plans for him. Gold Cup? Maybe, but one thing at a time,” said Meagher, whose champion Lim’s Kosciuszko claimed the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in 2023.

“This horse has had a lot of injuries, broken pelvis, cannon bone, seedy toe, he couldn’t walk for two months.

“That’s why he’s so lightly raced for a seven-year-old. Still, he’s not doing anything wrong.

“It’s good for the Lucky Stable and their manager, Richard See. Lucky Stable has been a long-standing owner in Singapore.”

manyan@sph.com.sg