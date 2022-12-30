Easy does it for Golden Monkey

Paletas (Jerlyn Seow) staving off Golden Monkey (Manoel Nunes) at the barrier trials on Wednesday.

It was at the second trial on Wednesday morning that we saw three champions join forces. We expected an explosion. But we did not quite get it.

But hey, for champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, top jockey Manoel Nunes and dual Group winner Golden Monkey, it was rehearsal time.

The curtain had yet to rise and, as is always the case, the stars had every right to “take it easy” and hold something back for the main show.

We like to think that was the case with Kranji’s terrific trio.

Yes, take nothing away from Fitzsimmons, Nunes and Golden Monkey.

Especially, Golden Monkey. Kranji’s champion three-year-old from the season just concluded was the star at the trials.

But he probably had bigger things on his mind – like the real action which begins on Jan 7 – so, and like we saw, he was entitled to take it easy.

But, even then, his free-striding style carried him to second spot behind all-the-way winner Paletas.

The margin was a head and it must be noted that Golden Monkey got into his rhythm only a furlong out. The winning time was a plodding 64.97sec, the final 600m in a moderate 36.7.

But, no worries there.

Golden Monkey, winner of the 2022 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), seemed in his element and, up in the saddle, Nunes was in no mood for theatrics.

So, he charted a route for his mount and brought him home safe and sound.

Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with the effort and intent shown by his now-four-year-old and no one will blame him for dreaming big.

Like the 2023 Lion City Cup.

Maybe even the Derby?

But that is for later.

For now, the trials – and it will not be fair to ignore the showing of the winner, Paletas, who had apprentice Jerlyn Seow in the saddle.

From the stables of Jason Lim, the six-year-old is plying his trade in Class 3.

It may seem a wee bit lofty.

But that is where he has won two of his six races.

Not a big horse by any standards, Paletas is a workman’s horse.

Like we saw on Wednesday, he knows where the winning post is.

And, in his mind, that is the only place which matters.

Back to the champs, and it was in Trial 3 that Nunes and Fitzsimmons again proved a winning combination.

With Nunes doing the steering on the Fitzsimmons-trained Dancing Light, the question remaining was “by what distance would they win the trial?”.

Well, it was closer than expected.

Three parts of a length was the margin between Dancing Light and runner-up Crown Gift, who had Seow aboard.

But, like it was with Golden Monkey’s showing, where it was not the time but the steadfast desire which impressed, it was the same with Dancing Light.

The Tivic Stable-owned gelding was snagged back to second last on settling. From there, Nunes and Dancing Light could see Crown Gift and Happy Friday go hell for leather up front.

Unperturbed, the Brazilian nursed his mount into third spot at the 600m and, from there, took the scenic route home.

A furlong out and they still had six lengths to make up.

But, like an honest brawler, Dancing Light began to grind home and he eventually collared and clobbered his rivals.

Dancing Light is still, well, a “lesser light” in Fitzsimmons’ barn of champions.

But he already has three wins from eight starts.

He could blossom in 2023.