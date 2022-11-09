Eddie The Mover ticks the right boxes

Race 1 (1,600m)

(10) TELIO ran on well in her last start. The step-up in trip will suit. In with a massive shout.

(4) VALERIAS DREAM comes off the same form line. Will be there.

(5) BLAZING KISS is improving with every start.

(7) MADAME ZABRE has a much better draw now and will be there.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) ROHA is holding solid form and will go well.

(1) WINTER’S DESTINY has the best draw, so will be there.

(7) TOTO won well here and can follow up.

(4) IMBEWU is much better than her" space="1"last. Can bounce back.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(7) MAJESTIC WARRIOR is improving and looks the one to beat in a race with many chances.

(11) JOHNNY’S HOPE is much better than his last start as his form prior to that was encouraging. So he can bounce back if he puts that run behind him.

(6) CASH CRUSADE is making good progress and, with more to come, is a lively contender.

(4) KING BAVARIAN is another who is lightly raced and will improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) ISLA MORADA is holding form and should have a strong chance with Muzi Yeni in the saddle.

(8) MEL’S PRINCESS is never far back.

(4) CHELSEA FLOWER is very capable on her day.

(9) RECKLESS LOVE will be right there if she repeats her last run.

Race 5 (2,300m)

(6) PAPA C won well in his last start and can follow up, especially over this trip.

(13) CYBER TIME is holding form lengths-wise.

(1) TEMPERATE ZONE enjoys this sort of trip and could go well in this company.

(5) HEY BILL is another who enjoys this sort of distance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) MANHATTEN CAFE is gunning for three in a row and can deliver.

(11) WITH PLEASURE ran a cracker in his last start and a repeat showing will see him in the mix.

(4) QUEUE WING is holding form well and deserves respect.

(6) CATCH THE TUNE is another who is never far back.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) EDDIE THE MOVER has a plum draw and the form to win.

(2) IDEAL ACT ran well in his last start and can do well.

(3) AL’S MY DADDY is holding form and warrants respect.

(4) CAPTAIN WHO can get into the mix-based on his last run.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) SHIPHOLIA is highly thought of by the yard and can remain unbeaten.

(6) QUANABI ran well in the maidens. Respect.

(8) LADY SERENA will be right there if she repeats her last run.

(9) MVULAZANAN ran well last start and has a strong rider atop.