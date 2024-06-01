Ejaz flies home on Polytrack

Ejaz (Manoel Nunes) beating Illustrious (Ryan Curatolo) to land the top prize at his first Polytrack test in the Class 3 (1,100m) at Kranji on June 1.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes could never have guessed that Ejaz’s next win after a four-in-a-row would come 15 months later.

The Brazilian heaved a sigh of relief after booting the Street Boss four-year-old home at his first Polytrack test in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,100m) on June 1.

Flashbacks of that last win on March 12, 2023 raced through Nunes’ mind as he crossed the finishing line – and even before the 300m, at the home turn.

“Although Ejaz broke his knee in that Class 4 1,200m last year, he still won with 59kg on his back,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“For him to have come back after such an injury, to me, he’s a miracle horse. The team and the vets have done a great job to bring him back.

“He’s got such a lovely temperament, and always tries his best. But, today, when I put pressure on him at the top of the straight, I was still a bit worried about his knee.

“At his last start, he almost gave up when I asked him to quicken as he was feeling his knee. But he accelerated beautifully today. I’m very happy he won.”

Nunes, who has now partnered Ejaz to the last four of his five wins, thanked Al-Arabiya Stable’s owner Mansoor Gandhi for his patience.

“Because of his knee, he cannot run too close and Mansoor has been very patient. He puts no pressure on us,” he said.

“The horse was perfect today, even if he was a bit slow away. I had to push him as we knew we had the grey horse (Illustrious) to beat.

“But he really enjoyed the Polytrack, especially after it rained. There was a bit of give, which is even better for his knee.”

From barrier No. 3, Ejaz ($15) did step out a fraction slower than the rest, but quickly mustered speed to ease into the box-seat behind class riser Hurricane (Bruno Queiroz).

With noted front runner Illustrious (Ryan Curatolo) riding shotgun next to stablemate Hurricane, the perfect script was playing out for Ejaz.

As Hurricane caved in, a grey flash shot past to take over.

For a second, many thought Tim Fitzsimmons’ Illustrious could turn back the clock after one year, but Ejaz had other ideas.

Neck lowered, he peeled off Illustrious’ back and knuckled down to the task, wearing him down to get the upper hand by 1¼ lengths.

Red Dot (Ruan Maia) ran on for third another 3/4 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 04.39sec for the 1,100m on Polytrack.

It was not the fastest time, but, for a first-timer to clock 0.74sec slower than Elliot Ness’ record, the sterling effort was not lost on trainer Steven Burridge.

“The Polytrack for the first time was always going to be a question mark, but he’s done a good job,” said the Australian veteran trainer.

“He’s a really nice horse, but unfortunately, we know the problem he has (screw in his knee).

“I take this opportunity to thank (Singapore Turf Club veterinary surgeon) Dr Dan Shaw who did that major surgery on Ejaz’s knee.

“That’s why we can’t keep pushing him. We must always look after him, like manicure him.

“We could’ve raced him against Pacific Vampire that day (May 18), but we pushed him, something could go wrong.

“Today, everything went right. He’s not a leading horse, so he was in the perfect spot.

“Of course, we were a little worried about the kickback. It’s a gamble to sit behind a horse, but it’s worked out well in the end.

“We’ll see how he pulls up, but the Poly gives us a few options now. He’s got so much ability.”

Burridge said the blinkers were not linked to the surface switch. Besides, Ejaz donned them for the first time at his last start on turf.

“He ran good first-up (after his knee recovery), but went terrible at his second run,” he said.

“There were no excuses, but he pulled up scratchy. We tried the blinkers at his last start, and he improved. They certainly help.”

Second favourite Pacific MV was gone after he forgot he was a racehorse. At the off, he started bucking like a bronco, with jockey Daniel Moor showing remarkable rodeo skills to not part company.

When asked what super-glue brand he used to stay in the saddle, the Australian quipped: “It’s called fear.”

