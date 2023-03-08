Ejaz is ready to go: Clements

The Michael Clements-trained Ejaz (Manoel Nunes) strolling away to an easy win in a Novice race over 1,200m on Oct 15. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Trainer Michael Clements saw no reason why Ejaz would need the run at his much-awaited comeback on Sunday.

If anything, the Zimbabwe-born conditioner is sanguine about the Street Boss three-year-old being “ready to go”.

After a three-month layoff, the three-time winner will reappear in the day’s last event, the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,200m – one month out from his first big assignment, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8.

A winner of the last three of his four starts at his previous campaign in 2022, Ejaz had the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge written all over quite early.

With a proven track record in such a series thanks to the likes of Countofmontecristo, Top Knight, Bold Thruster and Tiger Roar, Clements has, however, learnt not to push the button too early or too late when handling such unbridled bundles of energy in their prime.

By far the dux of Clements’ current 3YO cohort, Ejaz has come under the same mollycoddling since the end of December.

The cotton wool wraps came off as the screws were slowly turned down, with two barrier trials in February (second in both) providing the last finishing touches.

No matter how a trainer gets his ducks in a row, the real litmus test is the race itself, but optimism in the camp was palpable.

“He’s ready to go. He had two trials, he’s very fit,” said Clements.

“He didn’t blow after his recent gallops and trials.

“Manoel (Nunes) was also very happy with him, even if he doesn’t show much in his trackwork.

“He’s got a very laid-back attitude in training. We just trust him.”

The Al-Arabiya Stable-owned Ejaz, which means miracle in Arabic, is still fairly unexposed. But from what he has seen thus far, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer is backing his own judgment.

“He’s put on 5kg, but there’s nothing to worry about as he’s still a maturing young horse,” he said.

“He had a good break after his last win, but we’ve not rushed him. He’s made really good progress coming into that first-up run.

“He’s had an ideal preparation going to the three-year-old series. We’ve always scheduled his return for this 1,200m race.

“After that, he’ll go straight to the first leg, and after the 3YO series, there’s the possibility of many races, but we’ll take it one race at a time.”

A narrow log leader on 10 winners, Clements gets a chance to put some space on Steven Burridge (nine winners) with a strong hand of nine other runners, including five more three-year-olds – Petrograd, Coin Toss, Mewar and newcomers Pacific Hero and Takanini.

At eight, old marvel Quarter Back raises the average age of that youthful squad, but age is just a number to Clements.

After a flying second for Wong Chin Chuen – who retains the ride – in a Class 2 race over 1,200m at his last outing on Feb 25, Quarter Back drops back to the 1,100m of Sunday’s highlight, the $85,000 Class 2 Polytrack race.

But if they go like last month’s pay, the Japanese-bred by Empire Maker, who seems to win one race per year these days, may well finish over the top of them with a bit of luck.

“Quarter Back is getting on but he’s in a really good vein of form,” said Clements.

“I think his best distance is 1,400m, but programme-wise, we don’t have a lot of such races.

“He can be effective below 1,400m, but he needs a hot pace up front to finish well.

“It’s a reasonably open race, and he does have some sort of chance.

“He’s running so well and let’s hope he continues to do that on Sunday.”

With speedy customers like Sky Eye, Illustrious and Red Ocean, all drawn better, the eight-time winner, who has drawn out in barrier No. 10, should get the kind of tempo Clements is hoping for.