Ejaz on song for yard's youth

Ejaz (Marc Lerner) making light work of favourite Petrograd (Vlad Duric) in the Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) on Sunday.

Covid-19 may have shut borders around the world for two years, but certainly not trainer Michael Clements’ doors on his youth policy – or his wallet.

A great believer in yearlings – think Tiger Roar, Big Hearted, Celavi – Clements fell back on other alternatives when he knew he had to forgo his annual trips to either Inglis, Magic Millions in Australia, Karaka in New Zealand or even Argentina.

His trifecta in Sunday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) showed that “when there is a will, there is a way”.

The winner Ejaz as well as runners-up Petrograd and Coin Toss are all yearling purchases he made through the expert eye of his bloodstock agent Bevan Smith and pre-trainer Glenn Old.

“We bought Ejaz and the two runners-up as yearlings during Covid-19 when we weren’t able to travel,” said Clements.

“But thanks to Bevan and Glenn, we were happy to secure these horses. I normally go to the yearling sales myself, but I had to depend on Bevan for his recommendation in the last two years.

“Glenn has been my pre-trainer in New Zealand in recent years. He does a great job, too.

“It’s very pleasing to see those horses finish in the top three.”

Third to Fadaboy on debut, Ejaz settled midfield whereas Clements’ two other horses, who were in their Kranji debuts for the Gandharvi Stable, controlled the race up front.

Favourite and race-leader Petrograd (Vlad Duric) looked to have the race shot to pieces when he drew clear, but Ejaz (Marc Lerner, $17) bravely pegged his stablemate back to score by one length.

Coin Toss (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) was more one-paced late, but did well to hang on for third another 21/4 lengths away. The winner clocked 1min 9.95sec.

With the three-year-old series not up until next year, Clements will just keep building Ejaz up, without overcooking him.

“He was green at his first start, especially up the straight. He took a lot out of that first run,” said Clements, who flew to Korea yesterday with Celavi contesting the Korea Sprint in Seoul this Sunday.

“He trialled exceptionally well in New Zealand, and put it altogether today. He’s got a nice future.

“I’ll wait and see what Marc has to say. This horse is full of speed, we’ll get him through his class.

“We’re still a long way off the 3YO races. We’ll look at our options, maybe a Class 4 race.”

Lerner thought Ejaz was a shoo-in for a Polytrack race following his smart trial win two weeks ago, but was glad to see that the Street Boss three-year-old has more than one string to his bow.

“I’m pretty sure many expected him to win today after his trial,” he said. “But I thought the short course would work against him.

“I also thought after his trial, he would go on the Polytrack. I would have been more confident on Poly.

“But he did everything right, he was much more professional. He attacked the line good.”

The heavyweight jockey is, however, not assured of staying on should Ejaz step out in a Class 4 race.

“It’s not in my powers whether I’d stay on at his next run,” he said. “The win is already pretty good.”

Another horse bought as a yearling to salute for Clements on Sunday was Argentinian mare Istataba (Ibrahim Mamat, $12) in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m.

“She had a four-kilo claim. The apprentice rode her well, and she quickened nicely,” said Clements.

“She needs a bit more ground. She should stay in Class 4 and I’ll look for a 1,800m or 2,000m race, that’s what she’s bred for.”

Istataba’s sire Treasure Beach won the 2011 Irish Derby and ran a head-second to Pour Moi in the Epsom Derby the same year. Dam Coordenada is by Argentinian sire Equal Stripes, also a stayer.