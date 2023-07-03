Electric Gold can prevail on class

Race 1 (1,200m)

Both first-timers have talent in their pedigree but the Mike de Kock-trained (5) GREEN GARNET is a 1.1 million rand (S$78,750) purchase and is the one to watch.(3) CIRCLE OF GRACE showed fair potential in January and has made good improvement after disappointing second-up. Drawn well, he has S’manga Khumalo on top. (7) THING CALLED LOVE, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Isivunguvungu, showed ability first-up. The one to catch from gate 1. (1) AMPERSAND did not stay the 1,600m and that run is best forgotten. He rates a danger on form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

More first-timers to watch out for. Tony Peter has a Rafeef filly, (8) WONDER I DO, making her debut and could be the one to watch. De Kock has Heavenly Blue filly (1) ARABIAN RED and she, too, could make a forward debut even though having drawn a bit wide. (4) GOTCHA BUZZ has the widest barrier but showed good pace on debut. She could make further progress over the longer distance. (2) DUENNA finished second third-up and is getting the idea now. She could take home the winner’s cheque if taking to the track. (5) MIZZEN SAIL may start to show in her third try.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren holds a strong hand with more than half the field. (6) FOSTINOVO looks the stable-elect, coming in second best in his last two starts. He has secured gate 1, but is not the best weighted. (1) MOONSHININGTHROUGH heads the best-weighted column, after running an eye-catching fourth after a rest. She could show her authority. (5) DANCETILDAYLIGHT’s 2.5kg apprentice claim could see her confidence boosted. She has ability and this could be the right race for her. (3) THUNDERSTONE impressed in his penultimate start and could maintain his record over the track and trip.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(10) SILVER HUNT made good improvement second-up and looks well placed to score. She runs as if the longer trip would not affect her but is trying the inside track. (4) PERFORM was only 1 3/4 lengths behind her recently. But she has had the worst luck when it came to barrier draws.(1) AUNT PITTYPAT has come in for betting support. After finding only one better last time, she will be looking to make amends. (2) ANTANANARIVO was beaten as odds-on favourite last time. She may hold off Aunt Pittypat and (3) LADY DYNAMO again. Lady Dynamo has scope and can threaten.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(9) LEAO ALADO gives the impression he will appreciate a longer trip. The juvenile has run two good races in a row, despite jumping slowly, and may open his account. (1) SWORD OF MERCY and (7) IMPERSONATION are knocking on the door. Both have finished second twice. Sword Of Mercy moved up nicely before tiring. The slightly shorter trip could do the trick.(3) YOURE MY SUNSHINE came in for betting support after a rest but did not reveal too much. Drawn better and fitter, he can go well.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) TURN THE PAGE made good improvement in her second local start and looks well placed to score. She is trying further and will be having her third run after a rest. (1) QUIET REBELLION last won over this distance and tired only late over 2,000m last time. She should enjoy the drop in class as well. (7) CALL THE WIND may finally reward followers. She has attracted support in a few of her recent races and, after finding her last race too short, could get the job done. (8) GILDA GRAY and (6) LIVERPOOL LEGEND are capable of winning on their best form.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) ELECTRIC GOLD is the one to beat despite meeting a bright lot. He showed his class when running close-up behind Highveld champion Puerto Manzano. (4) ZUZAN has won four out of his last five outings and may continue the trend. (5) SPIN DOCTOR ran fourth in his only start over 2,000m. But after returning from a rest, he has improved nicely. Chance. (6) MILLAHUE has finished in the money in his last six starts. With a light weight, he can threaten.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(7) FUNKY MUSIC ran behind a promising sort last time and now meets a weaker field. (3) NAZARE is coming off a nice win and is fit. He should fight out the finish. (2) JP TWO THOUSAND has been disappointing to follow. But, if running anything close to his best form, he could very well win. (5) GREEN SCEPTRE is improving nicely with each run and could earn a cheque in this type of field.