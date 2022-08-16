Electric Gold looks charged up for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) DROP OF TIME looks the best of trainer J.A. Janse van Vuuren’s four horses, but stablemate (9) SKY VELOCITY, who finished just 21/4 lengths behind him on debut, could make it up.

(6) SMELTING has had plenty of chances and could finally crack a win.

(2) DESERT FOX appears better than stablemate (7) BRAZILIAN STORM on their first appearances. Watch.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(2) KOOL BAIKAL does well at this track and could grab them late.

(3) POTTINGER should have the run of the race and could get away near the finish.

(4) SIR TALLIN could get into the action if he does not give away too much at the start.

(6) TOTO’S DREAM could enjoy the little extra distance and warrants consideration.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER deserves his maiden win and should make a bold bid.

(4) GLOBAL BREEZE was only two lengths adrift last time but is 2.5kg better off and is only maturing now.

(2) FLOW FOREVER appears one-paced but should enjoy the longer distance.

(5) MAIN MISSION is another on the up and could have a say.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) SAINT ANASTASIA will relish the longer distance and has more scope for improvement.

(1) MIRREN found support last time and performed well when runner-up. She could make amends.

(5) SACRED VALLEY should appreciate this distance and must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) ELECTRIC GOLD is in top form. He is receiving weight from his stable companions, 6kg from (2) SECRET IS OURS and 5kg from (4) INDUS KNIGHT, which could see him complete a hat-trick.

(1) BEY SUYAY is holding good form and is not out of it.

(7) SILLY FELLA is an honest type. He is a serious threat with bottom weight.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) GILDED BUTTERFLY is holding form. If the filly gets going a little earlier, she could grab them late.

(6) QUIET REBELLION could match strides if she jumps out better from the stalls.

(1) FLAME FLOWER is making her debut and could be suited to the shorter run-in.

Stable companion (5) WILLOW LANE was rested after disappointing and could just need it.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY drifted in the betting when obviously needing the outing. But he was not disgraced and should make a determined effort.

(1) LITTLE PRINCE is highly thought of. If ready after a rest, he could get into the fight for honours.

Stablemate (6) SUITED CONNECTOR needed his last run and will come on heaps.

(8) SOUND OF HOUNDS and (7) KOTINOS are looking for the tierce money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) BIG EYED GIRL needed her last run. Fitter, she could resume winning ways. She has shown promise with two wins and five placings from 11 starts.

(3) TWICE AS SPLENDID is running well and should not be far off at the finish.

(4) DROGHIERE, who may be troubled by a breathing problem, and (5) CHYAVANA won their only starts at this course. Chyavana did it over the extra 200m. Both cannot be ruled out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) TWICE AS WILD is not going to Hollywood but is tackling nothing of note and punters may have to take shorter-than-expected odds. She could be troubled by the year-younger stablemate (4) VAR PARK, who is still a maiden but is no slouch.

(6) PLAYER found problems last time and could get into the reckoning.

(8) IRREVOCABLE DREAM must have a bright chance of getting into the shake-up.