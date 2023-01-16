Elembee looks a filly going places

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) XPLICIT CONTENT jumped a warm favourite on debut and found only one better in the Sean Tarry-trained filly Midnight Fusion.

He has been gelded but again has to face another Tarry-trained debutant, (5) AMERICAN GRAFFITI, on 2.5kg difference. The comment on American Graffiti is quite positive.

(6) GODSPEED was only 0.40 lengths behind Xplicit Content and is also 2.5kg better off. The filly is expected to relish the longer trip.

Follow the betting moves on all the first-timers. They are bred for speed.



Race 2 (1,000m)

The well-bred What A Winter filly (7) WOMEN OF FAME and (4) ICE STAR both need to be closely monitored.

(2) DIVINE MOONLIGHT made a fair debut, finishing third in an 800m contest. She should much appreciate the longer trip and can go close.

(3) DUELLONA and (6) WHITE HILLS (speedy) have a bit of work to do to turn the form around with Divine Moonlight. But they are open to any amount of improvement.

White Hills had things go wrong and could be a lot better than her first run suggests.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) ORARARI GOLD has yet to win over 1,600m but those were races at very high level. She did not disgrace herself. Best weighted, she is expected to go close.

(2) TIPSY TARRAGON impressed earlier in her career and was entered in two strong Western Cape features. She lost form but could be looking for a change and now races on the Highveld for a new yard. Watch out.

(3) TULIP TREE has very good form and may be better than rated. She had a bit much to do last time and can improve.

(5) QUE CEU AZUL will be looking to go all the way over her best trip.



Race 4 (1,500m)

(1) QUIXOTE found one too good in his last two outings, after trying different tactics in both. He can go one better but has drawn widest and will need a bit of luck.

(2) SILVANO’S SONG could take advantage. He has been making steady progress and, from a better gate, could get his head in front.

(7) MO THE MAN rates the dark horse. After a fair debut, he had things go wrong thereafter and finished last.

Interestingly, top jockeys Gavin Lerena and Keagan de Melo switch rides in relation to Quixote and Mo The Man.

(9) POWERS THAT BE, (3) RAPTOR ISLAND and (4) TO THE KING have shown some potential and could earn.



Race 5 (1,500m)

(2) CHERINGOMA, who ran a fair race after a rest, may have needed time to mature. The mare could be coming back to her best form but still needs to produce a winning run from a wide stall.

(4) OCTOBER FAIR won her maiden well enough to suggest she has more to come. The slightly longer distance could be ideal.

(3) LIGHT OF DAY found her last race over 2,000m too far. She has draw No. 1 and could get away if given the chance.

(8) TOTO’S DREAM is back home after a fair run on the Polytrack in KwaZulu-Natal.

(7) JUST BE NICE is also fairly consistent and would be deserving.



Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) ELEMBEE won second-up easily last trip, despite the going being sticky. The daughter of Pomodoro could be above average.

(2) LADY REGENT battled the wet ground last time. She is better than that run and should be in the fight.

(1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE has shown class. The drop in ratings and class could get her confidence boosted.

(3) TINDER DRY and (5) CALL THE WIND have run decent races and just need a bit of luck.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) PERMESSO AVANTI impressed the handicapper last time as her merit rating has gone up a couple points. She is back to form and, from draw No. 2, could get the timing right.

(3) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL showed something like his best form when reverting to this sprint distance and should build on that effort.

(7) STORM DICTATOR brings fair Western Cape form into the race. He could be better than rated.

(4) WIND WATER won in good style and could be on the up.

(1) IPSO FACTO, (2) THYMETOSHINE and (8) SMITH AND WESSON all have some sort of claim.



Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) WAQAAS could step up on form as he should enjoy the drop in class. He has also drawn well and has a 2.5kg apprentice claim.

(3) ROBERT BURNS is a lot better than his last race when finishing fatigued. Interestingly, he was drawn pole position when he won over this course and distance in his penultimate start.

(4) PINCH HIT and (6) RATTLE BAG have been in the vanguard recently and deserve a turn.

(2) FOG BANK may have found his second start a bit short and could bounce back to his best.