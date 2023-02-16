Elembee looks the goods in last

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) POURSOMESUGARONME improved in blinkers and rates the one to beat.

(4) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY was well behind her but pulled up fatigued. She did a lot better subsequently.

(2) CAMERATA has not been far off recently. She races before this – watch.

(3) DOUBLE JOY could prefer a touch further but, with Sam Mosia aboard, cannot be discarded. Watch the first-timers.



Race 2 (1,160m)

No form to go on. Watch the first-timers.

(11) THAT’S MY BABY found support on debut but never raised a gallop.



Race 3 (1,160m)

(11) COURAGEOUS and (6) MAX THE MAGICIAN bumped each other at the start last time. The former finished 2¼ lengths ahead but the latter was on debut and could make up the leeway over the extra. Further behind them was (12) MOUNT ETNA, who can only improve.

Watch the first-timers, especially (5) KAMOKAMO and (9) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT.



Race 4 (1600m)

(2) ROSSLYNE is overdue for a win – watch.

(3) POWERS THAT BE is maturing and should make a race of it.

(13) RADU is looking for the longer distance and should make her presence felt.

(4) UNYIELDING is having her peak run and could challenge.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) STEPPING OUT deserves his victory but may have to settle for another runner-up position.

(7) AMERICAN BISCUIT is improving with racing and could make up the ½-length beating by him last time.

(9) JET DYNASTY needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(4) CALIFORNIA BOY will relish the longer distance and cannot be ignored.



Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) SILVANO’S SONG was fancied to win before this. Can bounce back.

(6) STUNNING KITTEN is in good form and could chalk up a fourth victory.

(3) NAPOLEON races in new surroundings but needs to overcome a wide draw.

(7) OYSTER KING has held form after a rest and could contest the finish.



Race 7 (1,160m)

A classy field with joint top weights (1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON and (2) MK’S PRIDE on a hefty 62kg and looking to run down some top sprinters. A good pace up front will be to their advantage.

(5) BON VIVANT is ripe and ready and should contest the finish.

(4) FULL VELOCITY runs well fresh and could get into the fight for honours.



Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) ELEMBEE was not disgraced in her post-maiden and should finish off strongly.

(8) KWAZZI’S LADY will be in the firing line going for the judge.

(4) PRAIRIE FALCON won a nice race last week and could double the dose.

(1) BLUE WATERS is having her third run after a rest and should not be far off.

(3) SAY YES races in new surroundings – watch.