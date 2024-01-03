Emperor to bounce back in New Year Cup

Pacific Emperor (Simon Kok) posting the third of his six 2023 wins at Kranji on June 24. He will aim to net a second feature win in the Group 3 New Year Cup on Jan 6.

David Kok has already put a line through Pacific Emperor’s defeat in the Singapore Gold Cup, and is looking ahead, not behind.

The $110,000 Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) – which is returning after a three-year absence – on Jan 6 is more up the alley of the Caravaggio four-year-old.

Four of his six wins were registered over the same course and distance, including his first Group feather to his cap, the Group 3 Merlion Trophy on Oct 28.

Kok dismissed the Gold Cup run – which came up two weeks after the Merlion Trophy – as a “you will never know until you try” moment.

It was a daring first test past the mile – which he ran only once and failed – but he did not pass muster.

In light of his suspect stamina, Pacific Emperor tried to save as much ground as possible by hugging the rails in the rear division.

But when visiting jockey Jake Bayliss popped the question in the straight, the answer was nothing like his customary turn of foot. He faded to 13th, seven lengths off the winner Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Kok knew it was a huge gamble with the 2,000m trip, quick back-up, and taking on Singapore’s kingpin but he has no regrets.

“The owner (Jimmy Poh of Pacific Stable) has always been aiming for the Gold Cup, Pacific Emperor was his Cup horse,” said Kok.

“But, he didn’t stay. The jockey gave him every chance with a ground-saving run, but he did not have his usual kick in the straight – the distance was too long.

“The good news is he’s pulled up well and he’s been eating well. I gave him a short rest before starting again for the New Year Cup.

“We had targeted that race for him. He loves the course and trip.”

To give himself every conceivable chance at bouncing back, Kok has aimed high for the steering job.

“(Vlad) Duric will ride him. Amirul (Ismadi) rode him in an easy trial last week (Dec 28), but Duric did fast work on him yesterday,” said Kok.

“He was very happy with the workout. The horse is ready to go.”

The trial winner Lucky Jinsha and runner-up King Arthur will be back in their way in the handicap feature, the season’s traditional opener from 2011 to 2020.

Another New Year Cup contender, Akhtar, ran in the same trial but beat one home after leading.

Kok has factored in that formline in his bid for a second New Year Cup after Speedy Dragon in 2018.

“I respect King Arthur and Major King, and Lucky Jinsha and Akhtar with their low weights,” said Kok.

“Akhtar ran only fair in the trial, but he can still win if he leads.”

Oddly, Kok only mentions likely favourite and last-start winner Super Salute as a good place chance.

“You have to respect Super Salute, too, as he’s such a consistent horse,” said Kok.

“But the weight (58.5kg) and the wide barrier (11) might be a problem for him. He’ll definitely be in the first three, though.”

Kok closed out the 2023 season with one winner, Red Dot, to wrap up his tally at 29 winners and ninth place on the log.

The Irish-bred six-year-old was at his second Kranji win, but at a few firsts – a “lucky” break for Kok and the Lucky Stable in more than 10 years, and a first win for apprentice Clyde Leck and master.

“I’m very happy Clyde won his first race for us,” he said.

“I put him on when I can but I told him, if he gets better rides outside, to just take them.

“He rode Red Dot very well. He can sit or lead but, from the wide barrier, I told Clyde to go forward as he was racing one class below.

“It’s my first win for Lucky Stable since Lucky Sun (February 2013). I haven’t trained for them since.”

A dual junior-senior Malaysian champion jockey in 2022, Leck ended his first Singapore season on five winners from 104 rides.

The 25-year-old Singaporean said the tough learning curve can only help him do better in 2024.

“It’s been a tough first year, but it was good to ride my first winner for David. Big thanks to Lucky Stable and Smart Bet stable for this ride,” he said. “Hopefully, there’ll be more winners together in 2024.”

