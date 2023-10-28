Emperor rules in epic Merlion

The Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) unfolded into a thriller on Saturday with the David Kok-trained Pacific Emperor (Wong Chin Chuen) on the rails, digging deep to hold off Major King (Bruno Queiroz, No. 8) by a nose. Favourite Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) finishes third, another short head away.

David Kok’s five-year wait for a feature win finally ended on Saturday, but not without long anxious moments before Pacific Emperor’s No. 5 was semaphored as the winner.

The Group 3 race day had indeed been a test of nerves for the Ipoh-born Singaporean trainer, who, with 16 runners across 11 of the 12 races, mustered the strongest squad after leading trainer Jason Ong’s 22.

After near-misses (Pacific MV) and let-downs (Sabah Ace), tension reached fever pitch in the $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) in which he saddled $15 second favourite Pacific Emperor.

A last-start Class 1 winner, but on turf and in receipt of 6.5kg from runner-up Super Salute, the Caravaggio four-year-old was back on his preferred Polytrack surface – on which he was unbeaten in three starts – but at level weights.

Unsurprisingly, Super Salute was sent out the odds-on favourite, widely expected to overturn the massive weight deficit with all 12 runners on 57.5kg.

But, under an ice-cool steer from Wong Chin Chuen, Pacific Emperor defied that rationale by coming out tops in an epic three-way fight.

Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) and Major King (Bruno Queiroz) came up to him inside the last 100m, but Pacific Emperor dug into his bulldog qualities to scrape home by a nose from the fast-finishing Major King on the outside.

Despite coursing out three wide, Super Salute lived up to his top billing of 92 points to finish a gallant third, another short head away.

The moderate time of 1min 12.15sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack would matter little to a hugely relieved Kok, who was picking up his first silverware since Speedy Dragon in the 2018 Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m).

Pointedly, one of his apprehensions going into the third-last feature race of 2024 was a hot speed.

“I was worried the pace would be too fast because I wanted him to sit closer to the pace,” said Kok.

“They went quick early, but the pace steadied up mid-race. He closed in nicely by the home turn.

“Once in the clear, he let down nicely, but it was close in the end. I had to wait for the photo, I wasn’t sure if he held on, usually the horse on the outside has an advantage.

“It’s been five years since my last trophy. This is a great relief, it’s been a tough day. The pressure was building up as the big race came up. I had so many placings, one head-second and three thirds.

“I’m really grateful to the owners for giving me this horse straightaway. I can’t thank them enough for the support.”

A relative newcomer at Kranji, the Pacific Stable has made inroads with a slew of purchases in the last 12 months, with Pacific Emperor the standout.

A one-time Ballarat winner (on the synthetic) when known as Smax, Pacific Emperor gave his previous handler Michael Clements the perfect send-off at his fifth win on Sept 23. Two days later, he moved straight to Kok’s yard.

At his first start under the new regime, he gave the local outfit its first “black type” win.

An even loftier target is shimmering on Nov 11, the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Kok has entered Pacific Emperor for the marquee handicap race, but the quick two-week back-up to a trip that he is suspect over is still a moot point.

“Let’s see how he pulls up first. We’ll celebrate today’s win first,” said Kok, who later scored a race-to-race double with Win Win ($89) in the last race.

Wong, who was notching a first 2023 Group win without Lim’s Kosciuszko (four Group 1s and one Group 3), was also non-committal about pushing the envelope.

“This is a question mark. It’s a big ask for him,” said the Malaysian jockey.

“The only good part is I can say that he is a smart horse.

“Nobody knows if he can handle 2,000m.

“But character-wise, you can put him wherever you want.

“He can switch off, which is good, and we see how we go from there.”

