Empress Game ready to up the ante

Race 1 (1,900m)

(6) PRINCESS AZARIAH drifted in the betting last run on the Scottsville turf but was not far back. She stays the trip and the switch to the Poly could help.

(9) MOUNT ETNA has been consistent over shorter distances and can make the required improvement over the extended trip on the Poly.

(8) DOCTOR’S ORDERS showed up well when making her Poly debut over ground and Muzi Yeni retains the ride.

(2) NONOTI is seldom too far behind and has shown up well on the synthetic surface. She should be in the firing line.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) SOVEREIGN STATE made a smart debut in what appeared to be a strong maiden with a number of fancied runners. If he sees out the trip, he could prove difficult to beat.

Stablemate (2) MEXICAN PETE found strong support on debut and duly obliged against a modest maiden field over 1,400m. His trainer feels that his charge is looking for further.

(1) CANFORD ICE was a runaway winner of his maiden last time. That form has held up quite well and he has the best draw.

(4) PURPLENINJATURTLE showed up well first time in handicap company. This looks tougher but he can run a place.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) SECRET WINX made marked improvement when making her Poly debut. The stable always has high regards for this filly.

(7) REGINA BELLISSIMA is well tried but improved with blinkers last time. The switch to the Poly could see further improvement.

(10) KEENONKELLY has the widest draw but has improved since contesting shorter trips. With a 4kg claimer up, she should be competitive.

(4) DRESSEDTOTHENINES has her second run after a break and her best recent effort has been on the Poly. Richard Fourie’s booking is a plus.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) EMPRESS GAME was a beaten odds-on favourite last time after two close-up efforts. The Poly should suit and she can make amends.

(9) VICTOR RAIL goes well on the Poly and has been knocking on the door for some time. He has missed a cheque only once in seven outings.

(6) POTENT CAPTAIN was not far back last run after being tried over further. He is back to a sprint with first-time blinkers.

(11) TEEREX has a wide draw but has been making steady progress. Can surprise.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) PREEMPTIVE STIKE was far from disgraced last time and takes a slight drop in class. Before that, he went down by a short head over the course and distance. A repeat should see him go close again.

(7) GIMME A RAINBOW is a seasoned galloper who seldom runs a poor race. He switches to the Poly which could bring out the best in him.

(4) INTREPID tried further in soft ground last start and did not finish far behind. He is capable of better. He has done well on the Poly and this shorter trip will suit.

(1) FINAL DESTINY has the best draw and Garth Puller’s charge improved under lightweight rider Cole Dicken last time. He has only 52kg to shoulder.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) VALDEMORT has his first outing for Alyson Wright after winning for Vaughan Marshall over the course and distance last time. He has the best draw and can continue his winning ways.

(6) PARMENION came in for strong support last run over the course and distance. He finished a close fourth.

He is 2.5kg better off at the weights with second-placed (3) COUNT MARSH, so should be able to turn the tables.

(2) STRAIGHT UP gets a drop in class and trip which could see him home in a competitive handicap.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(11) GIMME A LULLABY has improved with blinkers and goes well on the Poly. She has only 52kg to shoulder with red-hot rider Yeni aboard.

(10) POURSOMESUGARONME has been consistent recently and the extra 200m with Fourie astride could see her home.

(7) BLUSH OF DAWN showed good pace last start after winning on the Poly at her penultimate start.

The form of that race has worked out quite well, with third-placed (3) FORT J’ADORE winning subsequently. There should be little between the two again.

(12) STAR CHOICE has the worst draw and caused a major boilover when winning at long odds last time. The stable is in form and she had a few of these behind her.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) SHELL SEEKER was run out of it late at her last two starts. The step-up in trip may be what she is looking for. Craig Zackey stays with the ride, which is a bonus.

(2) MISS LIALAH is back over her best course and distance. The mare has only 52.5kg to shoulder from a good draw.

(5) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON comes from the in-form Robbie Hill yard. The step-up by a furlong should be in the last-start winner’s favour.

(11) MYSTIC ANGEL takes a drop in class after winning against stronger rivals last time. But she does take a corresponding jump in the weights from a tricky draw.