En Pointe looks for hat-rick in Race 10

The Frankie Lor-trained En Pointe has won his last two starts. The rise to Class 3 should not bother him, especially with Zac Purton astride.

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):

RACE 1 (1,650M)

6 Red Desert is favoured with no weight on his back. He is racing well and has an advantage over rivals as the lightweight. Expect a big run from the inside gate.

1 Will Power won with great ease two starts ago. He is one of Hong Kong’s best dirt performers, who should give a good account of himself again.

3 Kings Shield can score any time, especially on the dirt. Expect he rolls forward and tries to make all the running.

2 Californiadeepshot has three successive seconds before his last-start fifth. Do not discount.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

4 Enjoying gets another great chance to break through. He rates strongly against this field with Joao Moreira up from the good gate.

1 Butterfield has the class edge. He gets a handy claim but will still need to overcome a posse of better-weighted rivals.

5 Looking Great won with a bit of authority last time. He has drawn well and is near his career-best form.

6 Berlin Tango has been a conundrum since his arrival in Hong Kong. Still, the talent is there. He is not without a chance.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

7 Vitralite has mixed his form. He has not shown a great deal but has always seemed to trial quite well on the dirt. In Britain, he ran well on the Tapeta. He is worth each-way.

5 Steel Win has done nothing wrong. He is holding his condition and the inside draw favours him.

2 Gold Comet’s best should demolish this bunch. Still, he needs to recapture that level of form. Keep safe.

1 Amazing Teens loves the surface. Both his wins were over the all-weather 1,800m.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Noble Boyz is stepping down in grade. He has done well. Improvement is expected in Class 5, especially with Zac Purton hopping up.

9 Telecom Missile is competitive in this grade. He gets a favourable draw for the in-form Blake Shinn.

6 Boys Party is not without a chance. He is coming to hand and can do well from the draw.

12 Vector was touted as an emerging talent. But he has never quite lived up to those expectations. Still, he is advantaged with no weight on his back. He has run well at times.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Sixth Generation caught the eye with his from-behind effort last time. He looks like he can take another step forward.

8 Starry Night has done nothing but light up the track in his trials ahead of his debut run. Expect he rolls forward from the inside draw and tries to pinch this.

4 Get The Monies is making his debut. His trials have been a touch lacklustre, but Vincent Ho’s booking suggests he is worth keeping safe.

2 My Ecstatic has claims. His best has him in contention.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

5 Kowloon East Star is chasing back-to-back wins. Last time, he was withdrawn from the betting on account of an unfair start from the gates. Still, he ran well that time. Before that, he won in style from the front. He is expected to find himself there again tomorrow.

7 Le Plus Vite has trialled impressively for his debut. Expect a big effort.

9 Sunshine Legendary is also making his debut. He, too, appears forward enough to figure first-up.

4 Flying Season rattled into second last time behind Glenealy Generals. That is good form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

5 Star Contact is progressing well. He has raced twice for two close finishes – a fourth and a third. He can take another step forward.

2 Nearly Fine has done nothing wrong. He is a chance from the good gate with Luke Ferraris engaged.

10 Free Foal has claims as a winner in this grade. He looks to be on an upward spiral following two game thirds. He has drawn well.

14 President’s Choice slots in light. He mixes his form but he is a threat with Karis Teetan engaged.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

1 Ode To Joy finished fifth on debut in Hong Kong. He has his fair share of quality. With injuries and setbacks a thing of the past, he looks set to show his true potential.

6 Beauty Live is after a hat-trick of wins. He is on the sharp improve and is chasing a spot in the Hong Kong Derby – albeit a small chance.

9 Leading Fortune can do no wrong at the moment. Do not discount from Gate 1 with Purton up.

8 Perfect To Great is sound. He will get his chance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Flying Ace is a supreme talent. He won all his three starts in Hong Kong. He is stepping out again after surging for an almighty win last start from near-last at the home turn. He can do it again.

2 Rock Ya Heart is the main danger. He is a classy little operator who rarely does any wrong.

5 All In Mind mixes his form but has drawn favourably.

9 Easy Snip is making his debut following a stylish trial victory. He can make his presence felt for the in-form Benno Yung.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 En Pointe is after a hat-trick of wins – over the same 1,400m. On an upward spiral, the rise to Class 3 should not be a hurdle, especially with Purton to guide him.

11 Let’s Do It has shown prowess across in his short Hong Kong career. He can capitalise on a potential fast pace with his powerful finish. Slotting in light, he can upstage his better credentialled rivals.

7 Galaxy Witness is unbeaten in two starts. He has got class and the rise in distance is of no concern.

2 Seattle Choice is edging closer to another win. Class 3 suits him.

