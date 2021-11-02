Entertainer back in the spotlight

Entertainer (No. 11) showing great tenacity to beat Muraahib by a short head in Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 race over the Poly 1,100m.

After just one poor performance, leading trainer Mark Walker's Entertainer bounced back on Saturday to take the spotlight.

It was worthy of an award - if there is any - as the five-year-old Australian-bred was up in class after after flopping in Class 3 last start.

His five previous wins were in Open Maiden, Class 4 and Class 3.

He showed plenty of heart and great fighting spirit to edge out Muraahib by a short head in the day's main event. It was the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

With win No. 6 from 13 starts, Entertainer has won about $190,000 for his connections, Fortuna NZ Racing Stable.

Walker truly deserves credit for a well-calculated race and strategy.

He took the Class 2 chance, against the likes of the prolific mare and $10 favourite Celavi and speed company, with the bottomweight as his best arsenal.

Although his championship-chasing apprentice jockey, Hakim Kamaruddin, could only claim 1.5kg of his 2kg allowance, Entertainer got in with a luxurious 48.5kg. He received 8kg from Celavi, who eventually finished fourth.

Walker also reckoned that although his charge had won his five earlier races from the front, he could benefit if he could avoid a speed duel with the many speedsters in the race.

It panned out perfectly. After jumping from the third-widest gate in the field of 12, Hakim managed to secure a nice trail behind Fame Star, an eight-time winner including the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy.

Celavi and fellow the Michael Clements-trained Muraahib were parked handily behind.

Entertainer lunged at the leader with 200m left. Muraahib joined in the fray. They drew away to fight out the finish. It was so close that a photo-finish print was called - and went the way of Entertainer by a mere short head.

He clocked 1min 04.21sec and paid a juicy $ 55 for a win.

"There was a lot of the speed in the race, including us. I just thought Hakim doesn't have to lead on him," said Walker, a three-time Singapore champion heading for his fourth title with his 63-winner tally.

"This horse likes to be on the outside and Hakim gave him a gun ride. At the 100m, I thought he was beat, but he dug deep. When he saw the other horse, he found another gear."

Walker added that the 1,200m trip on the Poly could also be a tad far for Entertainer, whose six wins have all been over the Poly 1,100m.

"I think the 1,100m is just his favourite distance. The 1,200m was a bit too far last time," said the New Zealander.

"He was also pressured by another horse (Universal Empire), which explained why he faded in the end.

"He's been a wonderful horse this season. Mentally and physically, he wasn't quite there, but John Galvin (Fortuna NZ Racing's principal) is very patient. He never puts any pressure on me and lets me do what I want.

"They have done very well today, with Brutus winning earlier and Hadeer also ran very well, he just found one better (Starlight).

"The horse has just got stronger, and he's a much better horse. I'll probably spell him for next year."