Excellent Peers hard to topple

Excellent Peers (No. 4) is already a two-time winner this season. Having posted some smart times over the course and distance, he looks the winner in Race 7 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200M)

2 Durham Star is consistent and looks well-placed to score. He has an ideal draw and his best form over this course and distance holds him in good stead.

10 Son Pak Fu was an impressive winner last time. He should get the run of the race from the inside berth.

12 Dragon Kingdom mixes his form but Gate 1 should see him take closer order with ease. He gets his opportunity.

3 Divine Era is chasing a hat-trick. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,000M)

2 Universal Crown is showing signs of improvement and is racing in the bottom grade. He gets the right draw, which should see him save ground throughout.

10 Day Day Rich is unlucky not to already be a winner. Chances are he flies the lids from the inner-most barrier to lead. From there, he takes a bit of reeling in.

3 Aca Power was an impressive last-start winner. But he will need to get going early if he is to be a threat, especially at Happy Valley.

4 Smart Folks is next in line.

Race 3 (1,650M)

1 Samarkand is expected to roll forward in a bid to pinch this contest. He has a bit of class which can see him well rewarded.

2 Fearless Fire gets the right draw. He knows what it is all about and is in the right vein of form.

3 Eighteen Palms is doing everything right, except win. Still, he is showing his class early on and gets his chance once more.

4 Proud Dragon is likely to get back in the run. He might have too much work to do late but should be closing fast.

Race 4 (1,650M)

3 Kung Fu Tea should get the right favours from Barrier 4. He is racing well and has shown he can remove luck from the equation by settling in the first half of the field. He is the one to beat.

1 Copartner Era has the class but needs to offset the hefty impost.

9 Sunny Baby slots in light and appears to be in the right vein of form.

12 King Of The Court has more ability than what his form reads. But he is up against a tough field from the wide barrier.

Race 5 (1,200M)

1 Super Vince is on the steady improve. He has the ability and he was sound in defeat last start as he flashed home to finish an unlucky fourth.

3 Wind Speeder bounced back to form last time. He will get every chance if he can remain at that level.

7 E Universe did well to grab fourth on debut. The horse is open to improvement and Hugh Bowman hops up now.

8 Sight Hero knows what it is all about. The inside gate should afford him his opportunity.

Race 6 (1,800M)

5 Savvy Kingman is useful and the inside draw at Happy Valley should assist him with a return to his best form. He is racing off a competitive mark and his previous best is pretty good.

11 Pegasus General continues to improve, but he tends to mix his form. However, with a light weight, he remains a major threat.

1 Tianchi Monster is closing in on another victory. He has the hefty impost to offset but the inside draw is exactly what he needs.

3 Meaningful Star has claims. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,200M)

1 Excellent Peers is a two-time winner already this season. He has posted some smart times over this course and distance and looks the winner.

4 Solid Impact is chasing back-to-back wins. He is maintaining form.

2 Yo Beauty is expected to lead from Gate 1. He could take a bit of catching if he is left alone in front.

11 Stormtrouper knows how to run well but has not won for a long while. He can rattle home again.

Race 8 (1,200M)

7 Namjong Sings tends to do very little wrong in his races. He has performed well this season and gets another excellent chance to reward his owners with a fifth win.

3 Winning Icey does not know how to run a bad race. He has a powerful finish, but he has proven costly of late with several near-misses.

5 Xponential loves the course and distance. This is a tightly handicapped contest that he may require a bit of luck, especially from the wide draw.

2 Heroic Master is next best.

Race 9 (1,000M)

3 Astrologer is chasing back-to-back wins. He was impressive last time and looks capable of taking another step forward. The step-back in distance should not be an issue.

10 Rock Ya Heart is consistent and should take up a forward position from the draw. He will get every opportunity.

4 Carroll Street is also after back-to-back wins. He returned in excellent order last start, but he has proven to be much better down the straight at Sha Tin.

7 Toronado Phantom would not be too far away.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club