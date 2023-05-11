Exciting 4YO Street Of Dreams back in the fray

Street Of Dreams (Ronnie Stewart) defeating Hongkong Great (Vlad Duric, obscured) and Circuit Mission (Wong Chin Chuen) in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,600m) on March 4. The trio will lock horns again in the Group 1 Kranji Mile on May 20. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

After his incredible six straight wins feat, Street Of Dreams skipped the $300,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25.

Then a viral infection ruled him out of the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 23.

The stage is now set for his return in his quest for silverware, in one of Kranji’s two richest races – the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 20.

Trainer Steven Burridge and jockey Ronnie Stewart came out pleased after Street Of Dreams trialled well on Tuesday morning.

The Joe Singh-owned four-year-old came from a long last, and widest in the straight, to finish second behind the front-running Katak in the fourth of five trials.

Although he finished 5¼ lengths from one of the Kranji Mile favourites, Street Of Dreams was attacking the line strongly.

It was good enough to suggest that he has put the virus episode behind him and is on course for the biggest challenge of his career.

“He ran quite well. I’m happy with him. Ronnie’s very happy with him, too,” said Burridge.

“He seems to be okay now. I’m hopeful and, if they’re fit and well on race day, you never know.”

The Australian is now keeping his fingers crossed for a good gate and a hot tempo to give Street Of Dreams every opportunity.

His other Kranji Mile aspirant, Mr Malek, also fared quite well in the third heat.

Ridden by A’Isisuhairi Kasim, the 2021 Stewards’ Cup winner also came from last – but not as far back as Street Of Dreams – and wide to finish a close third to another Kranji Mile fancy, reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner Hongkong Great.

The winning time for the Polytrack 1,000m was fast, 59.17sec. Katak won it in 59.37.

Mr Malek has not raced for six months after he had a cancerous lump removed from his neck.

Burridge was pretty pleased with the trial – Mr Malek’s third, and the most impressive.

But the 2010 Singapore champion trainer was realistic about the chances of the Oscar Racing Stable-owned galloper in the race that recently lost its International Group 3 label to be reverted to domestic Group 1 status.

“It’s very hard on the mile first-up but, hopefully, he can be competitive,” he said.

Burridge’s last-start winner Citizen also caught the eye at Tuesday’s trials.

He took the second heat – albeit in a slow 1min 01.67sec – but it was evident that A’Isisuhairi did not flex a single muscle.

On that hit-out, he looks capable of backing up in the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m on Sunday.