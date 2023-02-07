Extra 200m suits Blue Holly, Supreme Dream

Race 1 (1,200m)

A tricky opening contest with very little form to go on. Most in the line-up are newcomers.

Of those who have raced, (2) PRESSONREGARDLESS sets the standard and his experience stands him in good stead.

(5) GRAND BAY is very well bred. It would not surprise were he to run a forward race on debut.

KwaZulu-Natal-trained Fire Away colts (1) EXCEPT TEMPTATION and (10) KING’S ISLAND may be smart and forward enough to acquit themselves competitively, too.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) JEWEL CAT and stablemate (8) PRINCE OF DENMARK have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(4) HONSHU would have come on from his debut. He has also been gelded and is another to consider

Rafeef colts (6) MOJO MAN and (7) OUTLAW KING could run forward races but it is best to follow the market movements.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) BLUE HOLLY put her experience to good use when building on a pleasing debut effort to finish second over 1,000m last time. Any improvement will see her playing another leading role over the extra 200m.

(7) SIDDELEY and (1) STRATA were well beaten on debut but would have come on appreciably and could well get a lot closer.

(12) ONI SAN was not beaten far on debut by a subsequent feature-race winner. With natural improvement, the grey filly could make her presence felt.

(15) EASY MONEY has claims, while newcomers (3) KYALAMI GIRL and (13) OCTOBER MORN are worth monitoring.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) KEBONALESEDI produced an improved second after a no-show (unshod) debut. With any further progress, the gelding should be involved in the finish.

(8) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after several close finishes. She is likely to be competitive once more in receipt of a 2.5kg allowance.

(2) MIGHTY MAC made an eye-catching debut third despite blowing the start. The gelding could represent value if jumping on terms.

Newcomers (12) QUERARI’S DREAM and (13) LORD SAYE are worth a market check. Respect any betting support.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) SUPREME DREAM has been getting closer with every outing. She finished well for second over a shorter trip last time. The extra 200m with the cheekpieces could see her go one better.

(8) SHORT SHARP SHOCK is held on that form and will likely pose a threat on better weight terms.

(1) SUMMER NIGHT CITY and (2) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN have improved. Their latest effort over this track and trip was good. They ought to make their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) ALPHABETTY and (7) SAARTJIE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest over 1,600m. On that evidence, they could be better suited to the longer trip.

(1) EYE CATCHING has a bit to find on that form but is ideally drawn and should get into it.

(2) ZIPPY OVER and (5) ROCKIE REEF competed at a higher level last time and are proven in this grade. They ought to fare better dropping in class.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) BRIGHT GREEN caught the eye in a comeback sprint. The lightly raced galloper should be fitter and more at home over this trip.

(3) TOUT A FAIT has continued to run well at a lower level. The gelding is in good form and is distance suited.

(4) LOOK FOR HOUNDS has been holding form in this grade and should run another honest race.

(5) PORT LOUIS and (6) FUTURE PRINCE contested the feature races last time and should find this easier.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(12) BUSY LIZZIE has improved racing around the turn and should go well again on her handicap debut. But she is drawn widest of all.

Stablemates (2) FLY TO RIO and (4) VERONIQUE arrive in good form.

(3) VIRGINIA SWEET could pose a threat from an inside draw following an improved last start over this track and trip.