Fabulous five have big claims to fame

Champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ smart debut winner Foxship (Manoel Nunes) is one of the horses to follow in the 2023 Singapore racing season, which kicks off on Jan 7.

So, trainers Tim Fitzsimmons and Donna Logan hogged the headlines in the 2022 Singapore racing season. And for a good reason.

They sent out the most winners – 124 in total.

Fitzsimmons topscored with 65. Logan followed closely with 59. Good for them.

Congratulations and well done.

As for the lesser lights, things can only get brighter.

Indeed, and drawing a line through some inspiring runs in the closing quarter of the season, several of them could have fun with the horses they now have in their barns.

Most of these equine marvels are young ‘uns.

Frisky as they are flighty, you do not have to look hard to see the iron in their belly and the steel in their eyes.

Three and four-year-olds, all have won races in 2022.

And, if they live up to their obvious potential, all will go on to enhance their growing reputations.

In no particular order, here are the five rising stars – horses that could leave a mark on the 2023 season: Cash Cove, Ejaz, Street Of Dreams, Foxship and Hole In One.

Of course, the established stars of 2022 will not not just fade away.

They include horses like Mr Black Back, King Arthur, Lucky Jinsha and – most definitely – Hongkong Great and Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But, like a good wine, we reckon the five youngsters will get better with age and they will tease, taunt and test the old guard.

Take trainer Alwin Tan.

The former champion did not make the winner’s circle too often in 2022 but he closed off the season rather well. Thanks, in part, to a three-year-old named Cash Cove.

A ghostly grey gelding, he has won three races from six outings, beginning with a win over Luxury Brand in August.

Then, a month later, in a romp over the short and sharp 1,100m, he led all the way to score by 3½ lengths.

On Nov 13, and at his closing race of the season, he gave champion jockey Manoel Nunes a sedan-chair ride, leading from go to whoa.

Cash Cove should not be so good.

His dad (Charm Spirit) and mum (So Nice) are not superstars. But he still has that great “tick of the heart”.

Trainer Steven Burridge’s Street Of Dreams is turning out to be a class act. The big races are already earmarked for the hat-trick hero.

Indeed, when he does kick off his 2023 season, he will be looking at making it four wins in a row.

Street Of Dreams completed his hat-trick in style.

That was in a 1,600m race on Nov 19. Ridden by Nunes, he was held up for a short distance at the 500m. It did not diminish his resolve, though.

He plugged on and, in the straight when the others got the staggers, gobbled them up like dim sum at a Chinese restaurant.

Hole In One is shaping up to be a household name. Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, he has won once from two starts.

Right now, he is still skittish and, maybe even, excitable.

But the manner in which he disposed of his rivals in that 1,200m sprint on closing day was, to his rivals, terrifying to watch.

Today, Hole In One personifies the quiet assassin.

One moment he can give you palpitations, the next could see him go at his rivals with the unrestrained relish of a pitbull devouring a steak.

Not quite in the class of his Singapore Gold Cup-winning stablemate, Hongkong Great, Hole In One is a work in progress.

Le Grange could have fun putting in the finishing touches.

Michael Clements is far from a “lesser light” among trainers at Kranji.

The 2020 champion closed the season really well, helped along by a chestnut named Ejaz.

Costing around $80,000 as a yearling, Ejaz – when just a two-year-old – won at his second start. At three, he would go on to win two more races.

At the moment, there is no telling how good he is. But he looks ready for a mile and beyond.

You have heard it said: “When heroes join forces, legends emerge.” That could be the case with Foxship.

The last to complete the “Fab Five” list, he was sent off as overwhelming favourite on debut and justified that confidence. He won that race with unparalleled impudence.

It was a pace-stalking run and, if you believe he cannot be presented in a race looking any fitter, you are sadly mistaken.

Come 2023, Fitzsimmons will have him looking even better – perfectly polished, in pristine shape and good to go.

As will, we hope, the rest of the Fab Five. And why not?

From what they showed in the season gone by, the quintet have got that mysterious quality in a racehorse. It is called desire.

They just hate to lose.