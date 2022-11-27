Fabulous hat-trick on the cards in last race 

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) DON’T LINNGAR is a battling maiden who put in a smart effort over this course and distance last time. If she can repeat that, it could be her day. (7) SAKA GOLD is lightly raced and looks the biggest threat. Runner-up in a qualified maiden in her last start, she may have to step up a little to beat Don’t Linngar. (1) RAPTOR ISLAND came in for strong support at his last run but could only finish a well-beaten fourth. He is meeting little of note and can make amends. (3) FLY AWAY ROBYN has shown little but is back to a sprint. The stable is also in form.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(3) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA has been improving and finished not far behind from a wide draw in stronger company last time. He gets a better gate and the blinkers go up. (2) MAC HARDY won second-up and is meeting a modest field. Both his runs have been over this course and distance. He can follow up. Veteran galloper (6) LESLIES PATHTOFAME has come good in his recent outings. He goes well over this course and distance. (1) GIMME A RAINBOW seldom runs a bad race. He was a close second in his last outing over this course and distance. A repeat effort can see him in the money again.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) AFROPOLITAN was not far back when tried with blinkers in a handicap maiden event. His best effort has been over this course and distance and a repeat should see finish in the money. (5) BLITZEN, who was a long shot in his last outing, has shown much improvement. (1) ZAKHO was much improved second-up. He now gets the leading jockey aboard and the extra furlong should also suit.(4) ULTIMATE JEWEL was close-up in a qualified maiden last time. He is stepping up in trip and has a money chance again.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(12) PIRATE PRINCE is lightly raced and showed up well first run out of the maiden ranks. He shed his maiden status on the Poly and the extra distance should also suit. (1) LORD MINVER has been close-up in his recent outings. He loves the Poly and should run a big race. (3) A THOUSAND STARS needed his last run after a lengthy break. He is struggling for his next win but goes well on this surface. The extra distance will also suit. (5) DOUBLE ESPRESSO took advantage of a drop in class when winning his last start. He picked up only two points in the handicap and his 4kg claimer, Siphesphile Hlengwa, stays aboard.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(7) LADY HEIST is lightly raced but is way better than her last-start effort suggests. This looks the ideal race for her. (5) AISLING is going over her best course and distance. In good form, she is a big threat. (6) DOLLAR A DIME is lightly raced and had some fair Cape form. She is making her Poly debut and appears capable of making good improvement. (3) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM found her best form when dropped back to a sprint. She is another lightly raced filly and appears capable of following up.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) FIERY DUKE has been in good form and is due for a change of fortune. He should make a bold bid. (10) WHITE CEDAR won well last time. Although drawn wide, he can follow up. (6) HIGH VELOCITY goes well over this course and distance and was close-up from a wide draw last time. (5) QUIZ MASTER is struggling for her second win but has been dropping in the handicap. The extra 200m could bring out her best.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) JUAN CARLOS has been trying further. He has the best draw and the drop in trip could suit. (3) FOREST JUMP ran way below form last time after a game win over this course and distance in good time. A repeat of that showing should see him competitive. (10) COUNT MARSH has a tricky draw but goes very well on the Poly. He is in top form. (9) THE APPEAL showed up well on the turf last time and the soft ground could have been responsible for his improved effort.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) FABULOUS has won the last two of her five starts. She can score again with the extra 200m. She comes from a very much in-form trainer-and-jockey combination. (10) FEELING GROOVY has a tricky draw but is much better than her last run suggests. She has been consistent and can feature with a handy weight. (5) FAMILY FAVOURITE is back on the Poly but was a close second over the same trip last time. She could go one better.(4) LET IT SNOW has won her last two outings over this course and distance, but the four-point hike in the handicap is a concern.