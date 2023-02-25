Face-off between Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior

Race 1 (1,650m)

5 Killer Instinct needs only to repeat his last-start short-head second showing to be a winning chance.

4 Nice Birdie has a bit of ability. He can turn his form around and bounce back to his best.

11 Green Laser has been knocking on the door for a while. But he will need a few favours to notch his first success.

1 Amazing Teens is next best. He is capable on dirt.

Race 2 (1,650m)

6 Nordic Star displayed significant improvement last time. He had solid form in Uruguay on the dirt before proving competitive in Dubai and Saudi Arabia on the surface. Zac Purton hops up and he is capable of taking another step forward.

4 Royal Bomb is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and pairs favourably with Jamie Kah once more.

2 So We Joy is consistent but he has a hefty weight to offset.

1 True Legend should lead. He could take running down as he has done before.

Race 3 (1,600m)

9 Beauty Eternal is a serious horse on the rise. This is another challenge but, based on the manner of his last-start success, he looks more than capable of overcoming this group.

3 Mr Ascendency impressed last start. He goes up the handicap but is suited by the rise in distance.

5 All For St Paul’s should find the front and take some catching, as he usually does from there.

1 Fantastic Treasure draws ideally. He can be competitive.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Round The Globe has caught the eye in his trials. He looks primed to make an impression first-up for trainer Ricky Yiu. He gets an ideal draw to showcase his potential.

1 Juneau Flash is chasing back-to-back victories. The hefty weight and awkward draw look tricky but he may be up to it.

4 Happy For All was an impressive debut winner. He will have plenty of admirers and should be right in the finish against this group.

3 Brave Dreams has the tendency to run on strongly. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,000m)

6 Dancing Code has impressed ahead of his debut. He draws ideally on the stand-side and looks to have the dash to score first-up in Hong Kong.

8 Superb Capitalist has both the speed and class to give this race a very big shake. Expect him to fly to the front and remain there for a long way, especially with 10lb (4.54kg)-claiming apprentice Angus Chung up.

7 Victory Moments looks to have plenty of upside after finishing fifth first-up. Expect improvement.

3 Superb Boy has class over this course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

10 Chill Way is taking the necessary steps forward each time he runs. He is in sound form and looks open to further improvement. He could upset at a decent price.

2 Unpresuming was a tidy last-start winner. He has been handed a difficult draw, so expect he presses forward early to overcome it.

7 Thunderboltaurus is taking the necessary steps forward. He is wound up for this assignment.

9 Lady’s Choice is a chance for the multiples. He has got some ability.

Race 7 (2,000m) GROUP 1 HONG KONG GOLD CUP

1 Golden Sixty is a champion and he was excellent last start in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m. The rise in distance is always a challenge but, with age, it could perhaps become easier. He is oozing with form.

2 Romantic Warrior was extraordinary in December’s Longines Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m. Returning to his pet distance, he is expected to fight out the finish with Golden Sixty.

7 Panfield mixes his form but his best is really good over this trip.

3 Tourbillon Diamond’s consistency is usually rewarded.

Race 8 (1,800m)

7 Happy Together should relish getting over further. He did well to score last start. This race looks at his mercy, provided he gets the right splits to charge home.

3 Woodfire Bro is after back-to-back wins. He has continued to stand tall and his forward style of racing will always favour him.

8 S J Tourbillon has the class and his consistency is usually rewarded. He is racing well.

12 Nicholson Returns has the form to achieve a hat-trick.

Race 9 (1,800m) Hong Kong Classic Cup

8 Super Sunny Sing is chasing his fourth straight win. His last-start hurrah over 1,600m by nearly four lengths was very impressive. The distance should not be a worry and the draw will give him every possible chance.

2 Voyage Bubble is tough and his win in the Hong Kong Classic Mile was tidy. He is expected to lead and run these along. But he may not be left alone and this is a concern.

4 Tuchel has a stack of ability and the inside gate should give him the run of the race.

5 Sweet Encounter finished out of the first two only once in seven starts, winning four times.

Race 10 (1,400m)

13 Golden Artie gets a light weight and can take another step forward, following his last-start fast-closing fourth. He has the talent and is heading in the right direction.

5 Beauty Missile finished a close second on debut in Hong Kong. Purton hops up and is the likely favourite.

8 Parterre is consistent and the inside gate is a big plus.

11 Hyper Dragon Ball gets a light weight and is heading in the right direction. Keep safe at a price.

* Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club