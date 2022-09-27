Fahmi strikes Gold in lucky last

A beaming Fahmi Rosman flashing the “V” for victory sign aboard Silent Is Gold on Saturday.

The goggles felt more like a snorkel mask when Fahmi Rosman brought his first winner Silent Is Gold back to scales in Saturday’s last race.

Already after he finally crossed that elusive winning post in first place, the 26-year-old stood high in the irons to shout his delight.

In racing, 12 rides to break the duck would not really qualify as light at the end of the tunnel – but nine months does.

Long waits are par for the course for apprentice jockeys.

But Fahmi’s had been plagued by so many untimely knee injuries that the rollercoaster of emotions culminated with an explosion of tears of joy on Saturday.

After the salute to the heavens and the fist pumps, it was only when the enormity of the occasion dawned on him that the waterworks began.

“It wasn’t planned, it was on impulse because I’ve waited for this moment for so long. But, luckily, I stood up after the line, or I would have been fined $500,” said Fahmi, about the smart timing of his celebratory gesture.

“Then, I teared up, but nobody could see with my goggles on. And I burst into tears when my boss (Daniel Meagher) came up and gave me a hug.

“He’s the one who taught me to pick myself up and be patient when I had moments of doubt, especially after the knee injury in January (which delayed his riding debut by three months).

“I now want to ride a winner for him as I’ve been trying so hard. We’ve got so many placings with Webster and Lim’s Wish.

“Saimee (Jumaat) was my first master and he also gave me a lot of confidence. He’s been a big help.”

The leg-up from the former eight-time Singapore champion jockey and ex-trainer has come full circle with that crucial lifeline. He is now assistant trainer to Stephen Gray, Silent Is Gold’s trainer.

“Saimee asked me if I could ride that horse. I then cantered him two or three times,” said Fahmi.

“I then rode him in two barrier trials. The flow in his action was smooth, he pulled up good.

“I could tell he was quite well prepared. Saimee rides him every day.

“Of course, I knew of his ability (as a top three-year-old last prep), but I didn’t feel any pressure.”

Barrier No. 12 in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m) was not ideal. But, after viewing the trials over and over, he felt serene.

“He had a wide barrier, but after I rewatched his trials, I remember how he felt when he went around,” said the Bukit Panjang lad.

“I called (ex-jockey) Noh Senari to ask him how to ride him from the wide barrier. He just asked me how did the horse feel in the trials.

“When I said ‘amazing’, then he said it shouldn’t be any trouble.

“I also listened to Saimee, who told me not to complicate things, his instructions were very flexible.

“He just asked me to jump, not cross anyone, of course, then gradually let him find a position.

“In the end, he settled on the outside of Last Samurai. It’s great he followed a lead this time, it’ll teach him to get a guidance in a race.”

But Fahmi put his hand up on a few kinks in his delivery.

“At the first bend, I couldn’t get him to do the turn. It was my fault, I let him stroll along and he went a bit wide,” he said.

“At the 200m, I knew he couldn’t lose. But I was still worried I got a little bit eager, I didn’t want to miss out again.

“I still rode him through, he had a great kick and, luckily, nobody came to catch us this time.”