Fahmi wins second Gold

Fahmi Rosman riding for dear life on Silent Is Gold (left) in the Class 3 race (1,400m) as War Pride (Koh Teck Huat, centre) looms large, only to fall short by a neck. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

With the postponement of the day’s feature, the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) due to heavy rain, Silent Is Gold was flung into the spotlight on Saturday.

Ironically, the son of Star Turn was among one of the main three-year-old contenders in 2022, but ran into Golden Monkey, the resounding winner of both legs.

The Stephen Gray-trained Silent Is Gold has rarely run badly since, winning two more as a four-year-old, including one at his second-last start with Ronnie Stewart up.

It was not the Australian jockey in the saddle in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m), but apprentice jockey Fahmi Rosman.

Two very good reasons explain why the Singaporean was grinning from ear to ear at the winner’s circle.

In a budding career launched only back in June, the 26-year-old has not quite set Kranji alight. But he does boast two wins on the board – and Silent Is Gold was the winning conveyance on both occasions.

Interestingly, Daniel Meagher’s protege had shown early promise with no fewer than eight placings before breaking his duck at his 12th ride with Silent Is Gold in a Class 4 event over 1,200m on Sept 24.

Jockeys often get on a roll after the first, but Fahmi has, oddly, not found the line in another 21 rides.

The support has somehow not been as forthcoming as for other more popular apprentice jockeys like Jerlyn Seow, Akmazani Mazuki and now, Rozlan Nazam.

But Fahmi hopes the perfect record of two-from-two on his favourite horse will open more doors.

“He’s a very intelligent horse. He knows what to do,” he said.

“If everything goes right for him, he can win a Group 1 race because he’s such a quality horse.

“In the last furlong, he did lay out a little bit. But it’s in his nature to do that when horses come up.”

While Fahmi bemoaned the lack of support in his quiet rookie year, he hoped to debunk a myth which, to him, had stunted his career.

“I should really appreciate and be grateful to Mr Gray and all the trainers who have been helping me with rides like CT (Cheng Tee) Kuah,” he said.

“I couldn’t be happier to ride another winner for (Gray’s assistant trainer) Saimee (Jumaat). This horse is special to me, I’m a bit emotional.

“But I hope to have more opportunities. I wouldn’t say my weight is a problem even if I haven’t ridden many horses weighted below 57kg.

“I hope I can get such weights so I get more rides. I can actually ride at 52kg if I need to, even though I’m not a natural lightweight.

“My elder brother is a personal trainer. I follow a diet that helps me maintain my weight.

“Due to my build and me getting rides on top weights, people get the impression I’m heavy, but I’m not.”

Gray for one had no qualms about giving ex-trainer Saimee’s former apprentice a leg-up.

After Silent Is Gold’s handicap came out as 59kg, Gray decided that some weight relief would come in handy. Booking a four-kilo claimer with a 100 per cent record on him was a no-brainer.

“The kids always try their best, but they don’t get a lot of opportunities,” said the Kiwi trainer.

“To be fair, the owner gave Fahmi a chance. He’s such a polite boy.

“The horse will sleep well tonight, and so will the boy.”

Gray was referring to Fahmi working overtime to prevent Silent Is Gold ($9) from shifting out in the concluding stages.

Jason Ong, the trainer of neck-second War Pride, even fired in a protest for alleged interference, but the stewards threw it out.

Silent Is Gold’s fifth win prize cheque has taken him to a tick under the $250,000 mark for the Buddy Buddy Stable.

Gray wished that figure could swell further with richer pickings, but he remains down to earth.

“We actually looked at the handicap race last week, the EW Barker, but he may not be good enough. The horse who beat him (Super Salute) went on to win it,” he said.

“This horse is just a shade below the best, really, but he tries hard.”

Last three Kranji races rained off

Bad weather has exceptionally forced the abandonment of the last three races at Kranji on Saturday, including the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic.

A Singapore Turf Club spokesperson said that the second leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge will be postponed to next Saturday’s meeting while the new timings for the other two races (Races 10 and 12) will be advised later.

Saturday’s 12-race programme had gone under way normally until after Race 9, which, ominously enough, was won by $70 outsider Mercury Storm.

With overcast skies building up by the minute, the heavens eventually opened, followed by thunder and lightning.

The last three races were initially delayed in blocks of 30 minutes, but with the weather not improving after one hour, the club called the meeting off at 6pm. The last race was slated to go to post at 5.35pm.

With the safety of jockeys and horses of paramount concern, club officials made the decision after close consultation with owners and trainers.

Over the years, such race meeting cancellations in Singapore have been rare, especially at Kranji where the efficient drainage system ensures that surface water is cleared within minutes.

But meetings have been rained off before, namely in 1992, 2006 and 2008, and even cancelled because of haze on June 21, 2013.

A meeting getting cut short like Saturday is even rarer. But one meeting on Jan 8, 2006 saw only the first two of the 10 races at Kranji take place before heavy rain saw the remaining programme called off.

Saturday's Singapore Results: sgres30.pdf