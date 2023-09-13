Fairy Knight can shine with Fourie astride

Race 1 (1,300m)

(3) LAUNCH CODE has improved with each run but should fight out the finish. A wide draw will not make it easy for his jockey.

(1) QUIXOTE lost his way in last two Gauteng races but, in a new yard, could bounce back to his best and score.

(2) DONNY TEE and (4) GRADUATION TIME both make their local debuts and could show vast improvement.

(8) HEARTLIGHT is also capable of improvement after a change of trainer.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) CAPTIVATE was seen to be running on strongly at the finish last time out and could relish this extra distance.

It is a competitive race, however. (1) SKY VELOCITY is long overdue for a win after four runner-up runs this year and will not go down without a fight.

(2) TURNTHEBEATAROUND makes her local debut and was not disgraced in her runs in Gauteng.

(3) CELTIC VIXEN and (4) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE may need to find a bit more to win this race but are both capable of earning some minor money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(14) GRAND DESTINY deserves a win after two runner-up finishes in his last two starts. He is course-and-distance suited but has a tough draw.

(4) EUPHORIC has been in good form of late and can contest the finish once again.

(6) BEAU KALA could be better than rated and was only caught late last time.

(7) RAZOR RED made good late progress last time and could be ready to do better.

(8) PATH OF CHOICE is unreliable but not out of it.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) FAIRY KNIGHT was not far off Eastern Cape Champion Two-Year-Old Questor on a couple of occasions, so we get to see how good he is. He is bumping into some hard-knocking types in a handicap but will have Richard Fourie aboard and can pull it off.

(1) CENTRAL CITY is holding form and could contest the finish.

(3) EL ROMIACHI is rarely too far behind. Can run a place.

(5) WAITING FOR SUMMER has fair recent form and is not out of it.

(8) INDY VIEW is course-and-distance suited. Can win.

Race 5 (1,300m)

(1) BACK FOR MORE was caught too far out of her ground last time and ran on well late. She should strip a lot fitter this time and can bounce back to score.

(2) OFFICIAL SECRET makes her local debut and could improve.

(9) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE was ahead of Back For More last time and can fight out the finish again.

(12) NKALANZINZI was not too far back last time and can contest the finish.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) HASTA LAVISTA BABY did not find any betting support on her debut but won impressively and, although this is a tough assignment second time out, she may well be up to it.

(2) GOLDEN PACIFIC is very consistent of late but may need a step-up in trip to be seen at her very best. She does, however, have a winning chance.

(4) MEDITERANEANGODDES and (8) ISN’T IT BLISS are in good form and can contest the finish once again.

(5) GRUE OF ICE is course-and-distance suited and can earn some money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) CAPTAIN CASANOVA picked up an eight-point penalty for his last win. He clearly enjoys the Polytrack. This is a tougher task but he could be up to it.

(1) LIGHT THAT LOOSE has not won for some time but can fight out the finish once again.

(5) COOL WINTER should like this course and distance.

(9) CRUZADOR is better than his last run would suggest.

Stable companion (10) LIFE ON MARS and (11) GLOBETONIC are also not out of it.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) PERSISTANCE could be of some value.

(9) CHARLIE MALONE makes his local debut – and it could well turn out to be a winning one.

(7) COOL RUNNINGS won well last time out and deserves respect.

(8) WARBONNET CREEK is course-and-distance suited and could earn some money.