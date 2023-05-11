Fallen pair back from the sidelines

Both apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat and Magdalene looking in tip-top shape at the stables. The pair were injured after they parted company in a race fall on Feb 18. Both mare and rider have since recovered, with Magdalene set to resume racing on Sunday, and Ibrahim soon after. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Injured in a race fall on Feb 18, Ibrahim Mamat and Magdalene have both taken around three months to come out of the sidelines.

In a sport where jockeys do not always return home and horses do not always return to their stables from such ordeals, those comebacks will always be one of racing’s feel good stories.

The happy endings to Magdalene and Ibrahim – who clipped heels with Star Glory (rider Louis-Philippe Beuzelin copped one month for the indiscretion) at the 800m and fell – came through two diametrically opposite methods, though.

Magdalene – who is first back, in Sunday’s $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,200m) – healed naturally.

But, Ibrahim resorted to a science the late King of Pop Michael Jackson was a fan of, albeit for more eccentric reasons (to stay forever young) – the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Trainer Michael Clements was the one who pushed his apprentice towards that unorthodox, but these days quite common, therapy – and not because he had a stash of Bad and Thriller records at home.

“Many sportsmen do that for various injuries and I know a lot of jockeys in Europe do the same for broken collarbones and stuff,” said the Zimbabwe-born conditioner.

“Basically, you breathe 100 per cent pure oxygen under pressure. It speeds up the healing process because it increases the supply of oxygen to the fracture site.

“Ibrahim suffered a compressed fracture to the sternum, two vertebrae and discs as well.

“Initially, his first doctor said he could ride again in three months. It felt a bit long, so we thought of the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

“There were two or three such facilities in Johor Bahru. We picked one and he had a daily one-hour session for 30 days.

“It went so well that Ibrahim was actually already raring to go three to four weeks ago.

“He has no chest pain or back pain at all. The hyperbaric oxygen chamber definitely helped.

“He had X-rays done in the last two weeks and his doctor cleared him to come back riding this week.

“He came back yesterday. He felt absolutely no pain after his rides.”

Conversely, the other half of the Feb 18 fallen duo required no such high-tech equipment, just good old TLC (tender loving care).

“Shortly after the fall, Magdalene showed signs of a problem in the neck. It was painful for about a week, and there’s not a lot you can do,” said Clements.

“She needed more time. After a while, she was more comfortable.

“The vets told us to proceed with caution and not to worry. She’s had two trials, and all look good so far.”

The Vancouver four-year-old was ridden positively in the first trial on April 11, finishing second to last Saturday’s winner Supermax.

She, however, landed in a more rearward spot at the second one after she dwelt at the start and missed the kick by a couple of lengths. She ran fourth.

Tardy getaways are new to her but Clements, who also owns her, was not joining the dots to any post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“She hasn’t done this before. She was just rusty, I think – nothing to do with the fall,” he said.

“There were no signs at all she was traumatised. She took it well.”

Still, a three-month interruption for the wrong reasons can cause an entire prep work to unravel but, to Clements, enforced holidays are not without some benefits.

“She was progressing well after her first run as she actually had some support on that day she fell,” he said. “But she’s a bold filly, she had nothing adverse from the fall. She’s actually strengthened up.

“I expect her to run a good race first-up, even if she’s looking for a bit more distance. She’ll improve off that run on Sunday and we’ll then step her up.”

The two fallen comrades pairing again would have been nicer, but their comebacks did not coincide.

South African jockey Calvin Habib takes the reins while Clements prefers to give the Kelantan-born Ibrahim a little more time.

“I’m still reasonably fit as I’ve been exercising a lot. Hopefully, I can make my comeback by the end of May,” said Ibrahim. “Mentally, I’ve bounced back... I’ve always tried to have a positive attitude.”