Fallon - from last to first

A jubilant jockey Keith Yeung bringing Fallon back to the winner's enclosure after landing the Class 4 Tin Wan Handicap (1,600m) on Dec 26.

HONG KONG - Fallon is heading for the HK$26 million (S$4.4 million) BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 24.

This came after trainer Tony Cruz’s young stayer showcased Four-Year-Old Classic Series potential with a spectacular win in the Class 4 Tin Wan Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 26.

Carrying 135lb (61.3kg), the Galileo Gold three-year-old surged from last at the 400m in 22.84sec for Keith Yeung, after starting from barrier 14 at 69-1 in a performance which left Cruz pondering a Classic tilt. He won in 1min 35.38sec.

The winner of his only start in 2022 in Ireland for Michael O’Callaghan, when known as Rothko, Fallon has taken time to adjust to his new surroundings.

But Cruz believes the gelding could measure up as a BMW Hong Kong Derby contender.

“He was a very young horse coming here, he had only one start in Ireland and won,” he said.

“But he was a very immature horse, he was only a two-year-old when he came to Hong Kong, so I gave him plenty of time just so he could mature.

“I didn’t want to race him against older horses. But this season, with plenty of education with trials, he started to mature and he’s just got better and better.

“I told Keith to ride him very quiet because he’s got no early speed – nothing at all – but the last quarter he’s going to finish strong and that’s what he did.”

Asked if the BMW Hong Kong Derby was an option, Cruz said: “I’m going that way – the 1,600m race on Feb 12 and then after that another two races – an 1,800m and a 2,000m – before the Derby.”

Cruz has previously tasted Derby success with Lucky Owners in 2004 and Helene Mascot in 2008.

Fallon, who won in Lucky Stable’s famous colours, is owned by Daryl Ng, whose Singaporean billionaire father Robert is chairman of Hong Kong property development conglomerate Sino Group.

Vaulting into second place on the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a double to have 24 wins for the season to trail only Pierre Ng (39), Francis Lui outlined Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) hopes for Chancheng Glory.

The winner gave Lyle Hewitson the final leg of a treble with success in the Class 3 Pak Tin Handicap (1,600m).

“He hit the line well and the target is the Classic Mile. In between now and then, he could have one more race,” said Lui.

“I think he can handle further distance in the future but, at the moment, I’ll keep him to a mile.”

Hewitson, who also scored with Northern Beaches and Fun Elite, said: “They were horses coming into form. They needed the right ride and a bit of luck in the run, which they all seemed to get.

“It’s been a fantastic day and it’s nice to get this sort of support, for which I am very grateful, and Chancheng Glory was a little bit of an extra special win.

“Honestly, he’s an improving horse and going for four on the bounce... we had to do it a bit differently today, and go to Plan B when I saw everybody putting on pressure.

“It makes it a little bit more rewarding when that pays off.”

Super Goldi, victorious in the Class 4 Shui Pin Wai Handicap (1,200m) under Derek Leung, gave 2021/22 Hong Kong champion trainer Frankie Lor his first success with a Hong Kong International Sale graduate (ISG) on a day when inexperienced gallopers featured.

A HK$4.6 million purchase at the 2023 Hong Kong International Sale, Super Goldi is by Tavistock out of Pivotal mare Steer By The Stars.

“This is my first ISG horse, so it’s great to win the race. He can go further in distance, but I don’t think we’ll be looking at the Derby at this moment,” said Lor.

“It was only a Class 4 today and we’ll see how he improves.”

Joining Super Goldi as a first-start victor was Benno Yung’s Fun Elite, who scored in the Class 4 Po Shek Wu Handicap (1,000m).

Hewitson then continued his strong season with success on Northern Beaches in the Class 3 Hoi Lai Handicap (1,000m).

Trained by Chris So, Northern Beaches earned a private purchase bonus of HK$1.5 million. HKJC