Fame Star still in awesome shape
Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.
Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.
Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday’s Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.
YESTERDAY’S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:
RACE 1
My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec.
Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.
RACE 2
Alexander H 37.8. Leggenda
(Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick
(R Stewart) 37.1.
RACE 4
Atlas H (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry H canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.
RACE 5
King Zoustar H (M Nunes) 37.9.
Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat
(T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star H (Chavez) 40.1.
RACE 6
I’m A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.
RACE 7
Shang Chi H (Kellady) 44.2.
Street Of Dreams H (WH Kok) 39.1.
RACE 8
Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4.
Don De La Vega H 39.9.
Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.
RACE 9
One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.
RACE 10
Fame Star H (PH Seow) 42.8.
Gold Star H 41.5.
RACE 12
Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7.
The Bullet H 39.4.
