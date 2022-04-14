Fame Star still in awesome shape

Fame Star (No. 9) staving off Rocket Star on March 19.

Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.

Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday’s Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

YESTERDAY’S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:

RACE 1

My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec.

Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.

RACE 2

Alexander H 37.8. Leggenda

(Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick

(R Stewart) 37.1.

RACE 4

Atlas H (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry H canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.

RACE 5

King Zoustar H (M Nunes) 37.9.

Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat

(T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star H (Chavez) 40.1.

RACE 6

I’m A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.

RACE 7

Shang Chi H (Kellady) 44.2.

Street Of Dreams H (WH Kok) 39.1.

RACE 8

Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4.

Don De La Vega H 39.9.

Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 9

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.

RACE 10

Fame Star H (PH Seow) 42.8.

Gold Star H 41.5.

RACE 12

Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7.

The Bullet H 39.4.