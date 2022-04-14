 Fame Star still in awesome shape, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Fame Star still in awesome shape

Fame Star still in awesome shape
Fame Star (No. 9) staving off Rocket Star on March 19.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Apr 14, 2022 01:28 am

Last-start winner Fame Star is maintaining form, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by winning partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, the Stephen Crutchley-trained money-spinner strode out freely over 600m in 42.8 seconds.

Looking fighting fit, he is seeking a straight double in Sunday’s Race 10, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

YESTERDAY’S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY:

RACE 1
My Big Brother (M Ewe) 40.4. Sun Step 39.4sec. 
Fast And Fearless (O Chavez) 39.4.

RACE 2
Alexander H 37.8. Leggenda
(Chavez) 43.3. Fiddlestick 
(R Stewart) 37.1.

War Commander beating Hamama in Tuesday’s Trial 3.
Racing

War and piece, or finding right gear

Related Stories

Griffin shows promise as Tan rebuilds yard

Gather around to Fly My Flag

Cape Bouquet looks ripe for the picking

RACE 4
Atlas H (M Kellady) 37.8. Larry H canter/41.8. Sir Elton (J Bayliss) 38.4. Centurion (CC Wong) 38.1.

RACE 5
King Zoustar H (M Nunes) 37.9.
Knight Love (M Lerner) canter/44.1. Qaraat 
(T Rehaizat) 39.6. Circuit Star H (Chavez) 40.1.

RACE 6
I’m A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 39.9.

RACE 7
Shang Chi H (Kellady) 44.2.
Street Of Dreams H (WH Kok) 39.1.

RACE 8
Mesmerizing (Stewart) 44.4.
Don De La Vega H 39.9.
Summer Wind (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 9
One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 37.1.

RACE 10
Fame Star H (PH Seow) 42.8.
Gold Star H 41.5.

RACE 12
Surfie Boy (Wong) 38.7. 
The Bullet H 39.4.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING