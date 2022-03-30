Family Favourite gets top hoop and good draw

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) SABATINI is one of those who have raced previously. She did not show much on debut but did a lot better in her second start and could go one better.

(1) BEGONIA has been a bit unreliable but could earn more money.

(4) GET IN THE Q is mentored by a trainer who usually gets them to improve after their debut. Pay particular attention to the betting on newcomers.

(2) DEVILS AND DUST is a Rafeef filly and will have Warren Kennedy in the irons. Trainer Dennis Drier is lethal at the moment so it would not be a surprise if (10) TOTALLY ROCKS wins on debut.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(2) KHANYISA INDLELA improved after being gelded. He should go close to winning a moderate race like this.

(1) FIRU STAR ran well on debut. He did not repeat that run last time but could have strengthened after a short break and has to be considered.

(4) WILLY THE WIZZARD is returning from a break and does have a winning chance if fit and ready.

(8) TRIDENT KING has been a bit unreliable on the Polytrack. But, on the turf, it could see him to better effect.

(9) DEATH BLOW was not disgraced in his last start and must also be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) AJRAAS has run only on a soft track. Her form is fair and she does have a winning chance.

(3) VIEW THE ROSES has not shown her best form recently but is not out of it.

(8) RASPBERRY BERET may not have liked the Polytrack in her last two starts. Her form on the grass was a lot better. She could bounce back to win a race like this.

(9) KOFIKO showed improvement last time. Although well beaten that day, she should run well in a weak race.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) FAMILY FAVOURITE is usually not too far behind the winner. But, from a good draw and with Anton Marcus in the saddle, he should win this hands down.

(3) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED was an easy winner of her last start. She may prefer the Polytrack and also has to be considered a possible winner.

(5) FLYING THE STAR is clearly unreliable but could earn more money for her connections.

(6) QUEEN MERCURY is improving. She is coming off her first victory, so could have more to offer.

(7) SABRINA FAIRCHILD is in good form and should make a bold bid.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) SUPER AGRA will race with blinkers. It worked nicely last time and there was merit in that last win. Can win again.

(4) FAUSTINO is at his best at this track and does have a winning chance.

(5) BOTZ is returning from a break after his easy maiden win. He could have a lot more victories in him.

(6) BLAZE OF SILK, (8) ALL THE TIME and (9) GO MAN GO all arrive in good heart and cannot be dismissed easily.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) INDUS KNIGHT has made the trip from Gauteng. His trainer does well when raiding this centre, so must be respected in a competitive race.

(2) GLOBAL SECRET is coming off a confidence-boosting maiden win and could follow up.

(3) PURPLE OPERATOR fought on gamely to shed his maiden tag. This field does not look much tougher, so must be considered.

(4) RUNAWAY SONG has improved with each run. Although the drop in distance could be a concern, he can also be the one to beat with scope for improvement. It may, however, be wise going very deep in the exotics.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) FRENCH MASTERPIECE has been modest since his debut win. But his trainer is in top form and he could surprise. However, this is another tough race to find the winner and it may be necessary to include as many as possible in the exotics.

(2) SONJADOR is unreliable but has a winning chance.

(4) COROMANDEL is coming off a break. If fit and well, he could well score a deserved win.

(5) PALACE WIND showed improvement in his last start.

(6) LAUREL LANE has some fair form and is also not out of it.

(8) CASIMIRO and (9) NORTHERN ROUTE also deserve some respect.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Trainer Paul Peter looks to have a strong hand with his fillies (1) BELLE OF BELIZE and (2) MCKENNA SKYE. Both arrive in good heart. From promising draws, they should be right there at the finish.

(5) BINGIN BEACH is consistent and deserves respect.

(8) MAIDENS PRAYER is battling to regain the winning form but does have a place chance.

(9) CRAZY BLUES has been consistent. A winning chance.