Farewell soaked in laughter, champagne

Trainer Shane Baertschiger scurrying away as his fellow Kranji trainers led by Daniel Meagher (left) and Jason Ong spray him with champagne to celebrate his last day at the races on Dec 17.

A last day at the races can be a catch-22 situation.

In an ideal world, the hope is for a fairy-tale ending with a last winner to immortalise the moment.

But not everybody can be as lucky as Australian turf legend Damien Oliver, who rode three winners at his last three rides at Ascot in his native Perth on Dec 16. The icing on the cake was the last of his 3,189 winners, Munhamek, coming in the Damien Oliver Gold Rush.

Shane Baertschiger does not claim to be in the same league as the jockey his fellow Australians have dubbed the GOAT (GreatestOf All Time), but he would have been happy with a more low-key celebration at his last day of training at Kranji on Dec 17. The closing of Singapore racing on Oct 5, 2024, was the reason behind his decision to call it a day.

With most of his horses exported and just nine left, he saddled only two runners, Dancing Supremo and Outfit, with the latter last-start winner a better chance.

As a trainer for 30 years, including 18 with his father Don and 12 on his own, Baertschiger is used to the ups and downs of racing.

He knew the odds of a damp squib that is a winless farewell were higher, but the lanky trainer everybody calls Stretch would live.

He had only one request, though: Win, lose or draw – a photo with his 18 fellow Kranji trainers before Outfit’s run in Race 8.

The 50-year-old got more than he bargained for. The merry bunch lined up for the cameras, but as Tan Kah Soon walked up for a speech, out came the champagne.

It has rained a lot at Kranji of late, but on a rare dry day, Baertschiger wished he had brought a raincoat along. With Daniel Meagher and Jason Ong charging on with bottles of bubbly in hand, Baertschiger was copiously doused in champagne at the winner’s circle.

While wiping himself – and probably, tears of sadness and laughter – the drenched trainer said he had not expected such a wild send-off from his colleagues.

“I’d asked if we could have a group photo because it’s my last runner, but it backfired on me. They got me good and proper,” said Baertschiger, who bows out as the winner of 517 races, including 19 at Group level, the most memorable being his four Group 1’s with Aramco, Aramaayo and I’m Incredible.

“It was good to stop getting too emotional, I guess. It’s been a long journey – 30 years, 12 years by myself. It’s a pity it’s gone this way.”

For 900m of the 1,100m race, goosebumps were felt all round as Outfit (Benny Woodworth) led like he did at his last-start win.

The son of Turn Me Loose could well loop the loop started by Reddy To Rock at only Baertschiger’s fifth runner on March 2, 2012, and ridden by Jacky Low. His father’s former apprentice tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident nine months later, for one of Baertschiger’s darkest moments.

But after working overtime from a wide barrier, Outfit faded to finish sixth to the winner Takhi.

“It looked good for a while, but it’s okay. At least Outfit will still go down as my last winner (on Dec 9),” he said philosophically.

Baertschiger’s family, minus eldest daughter Paige, were also on hand to support him to the end.

“I came here to support my husband Shane. In January, we’ll go back to Australia and relax first,” said his wife Veyonna, with daughters Ally and Jade by her side.

“It was good to be here. It was so funny to see dad get wet with champagne,” quipped Ally.

Baertschiger’s loyal rider Matthew Kellady paid tribute to not just a good boss, but also a friend, father and brother, all in one.

Poignantly, the Ipoh-born Singaporean booted home stable favourite, 13-year-old Flak Jacket, to Baertschiger’s second-last win two weeks earlier on Dec 2.

“I’ve been with the Baertschigers my whole career. When Shane told me he was closing down, I felt like I was losing a family,” he said.

“Shane was a boss, but more like a father and brother to me.”

Tampines Rovers chairman and lawyer Desmond Ong was there as one of Baertschiger’s owners. The owner of 2019 Singapore Horse of the Year I’m Incredible made it a point to be by his trainer’s side all the way to the finishing line – even if he had long pulled his horses out.

“Shane is a man of few words, but we’ve become very good friends,” said Ong.

“Over the years, apart from being a darn good trainer, he’s impressed us as a man of integrity.

“I think you can tell from the way other trainers treated him, how much affection they felt for him.

“Of course, all of this is tinged with the sadness of the club closing, but I guess all good things come to an end.

“I’m happy to have left on a high with I’m Incredible. It’s hard to get excited over a Restricted Maiden. I’ve got no more horses, it’s the end of an era.”

manyan@sph.com.sg