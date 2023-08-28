Fast Duty looks overdue for maiden victory

Race 1 (1,200m)

Half of the 10 runners are debutantes. Watch the betting.

(9) SHINE IN MEMPHIS found no support on debut but did well to run third over 1,000m. However, she disappointed in her next run.

(8) RIGHT TURN ON RED also found no support first-up but was not disgraced, finishing a fair sixth. Look for improvement.

(2) ZOOM LADY has been costly to follow but could get it right. She was placed three times from nine starts.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) FAST DUTY has done better with blinkers. He finished second and third over this distance in his last two starts. He looks overdue for his maiden victory.

Stable companion (10) SOVEREIGNS CALL can improve on his debut 5½-length seventh over 1,200m.

(3) COPPER MIST should be suited to this track and could have a say. He finished fourth in his last two starts.

(1) TRIP TO STATES disappointed last time, but ran third at his penultimate start. Cannot be ignored.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) VILLA SEMAYA should appreciate the extra distance. The filly finished second and fourth in her last two starts. One for the shortlist.

On their last meeting, (7) ANNEWITHAN E (needed her run) should hold (9) OUTER DIMENSION (blinkers on) and (2) SOLO DIVA (honest form). But it could go to any of them.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(3) ANGEL’S WISH finished 1 3/4 lengths ahead of (2) PRINCESS KESH recently but the latter has her blinkers removed, which could help her settle.

In the same race, (1) KIND JUDY never kicked and finished a further length behind. However, she appears much better than that.

Stable companion (5) BURMESE TIARA could get into the mix.

Race 5 (1,700m)

After two runner-up positions, (2) BLACK LIGHTNING could get his just reward if he can settle and relax early.

(4) THREE STRANDS ran an improved third before finishing down the course last Thursday. It is left to be seen if she will take her place.

(6) ROSY LEMON has not been far off recently, including a 3½-length third at her penultimate start. She could make her presence felt.

(7) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM won easily on debut over 1,600m for his new yard and could improve more now on the Highveld.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(4) SHARAPOVA needed her last outing when touched off. She should have no problem doubling up over this course and distance.

(5) RATTLE BAG, a winner at her penultimate start, could prove a threat if she starts on terms.

Stablemate (6) TWICE AS WILD could get into the mix. She finished second and fourth in her last two starts.

(1) QUEEN OF SMOKE is a slow starter but could make up ground at this track. From 11 starts, she has two wins and four placings. She is fresh from a spell.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Two-time winner (1) QHAWE LAMI meets one-time winner (2) RICHARD THE FIRST and eight maidens. If he handles the sharp turn, he can be hard to catch. Richard The First won well last time and has scope for improvement.

Stable companions (5) DHONI (needed the outing) and (10) ZENOBIA’S GOLD (inexperienced on debut) should come on heaps.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) BLACK EGRET was narrowly beaten by (2) POWER BROKER last time and the 1kg difference could bring them together. Power Broker could make it two-from-two over the course and distance.

Stablemate (8) SIBERIAN STEEL should not be far behind on collateral form.

(1) COSMIC STAR is speedy and could get away.

(4) MUNCHKIN and (6) ZINOVI are not out of it and warrant inclusion in the exotics.