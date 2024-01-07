Fast Lerner off to a 2024 flier

The Daniel Meagher-trained September returning triumphant from a six-month break with the in-form Marc Lerner astride on Jan 6. It was in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The 2023 quinella in the riding ranks exploded out of the starting blocks like they could not wait to renew their rivalry at the new season’s launch on Jan 6.

Fresh off his fifth crown, Brazil’s Manoel Nunes rang up a quartet of winners. But runner-up, France’s Marc Lerner, was not to be outdone, striking back with an identical score.

It was actually Lerner who drew first blood, snaring the first three race in rapid-fire succession with The Shadow ($25), September ($31) and Flaming Migliore ($18).

Nunes got going later in Race 6 with Golden Brown ($16), before Lerner promptly restored the three-win lead with Khao Manee ($39) in the next.

Nunes did not take it lying down, though, banging in three more – Lord’s Command ($14), Super Salute ($13) in the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) and Flying Nemo ($11) in the last race.

Such big hauls are a dime a dozen for Nunes, not quite as much for Lerner. But the former Germany-based hoop earned the rarer distinction of chalking up back-to-back four-timers on Sept 9 and 16, 2023.

Modest to a fault as usual, Lerner said luck played a big part, though he did have an inkling of a good harvest from his book of nine rides.

The Falcon Stable-owned September was the winner he rated with the most upside.

After only one run for Michael Clements in July 2023, the Showtime three-year-old slipped under the radar until reappearing in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,100m) for trainer Daniel Meagher.

Any queries about his racing fitness were quickly answered with a smart getaway from barrier No. 3 to take up a stalking spot off the girth of leader Mission Five (Faiz Khair).

Upon straightening, the duo greeted the judge in that order, which was eventually reversed, with debutant Mission Five not shirking the fight to the bitter end.

“He’s a good horse who had only one race and one trial when he came to Dan,” said Lerner.

“He’s very inexperienced. Even in his trials, he overdoes things.

“But today, he jumped smartly and I had him 3/4-length off the leader.

“He has ability and will learn with more experience, and will become quite competitive.”

Meagher said September has been a bundle of nerves from Day 1, but he clearly has a motor.

“I have a lot of time for this horse,” said the Australian handler.

“He had a few trials and a jumpout, but he still has a lot to improve mentally. He’s not mentally there.

“He was a difficult horse from the first day he arrived. That day, he took off and ran away to Ricardo Le Grange’s stable.

“Today, on the Poly 1,100m, I told Marc to let him use his own action. It’s good for Marc as he has worked on this horse a lot.

“This race would have done him a world of good, but he still has a lot of improvement left. He’s still work in progress.”

Lerner’s third-pin winner, Flaming Migliore, has also tested his connections’ patience, which was finally rewarded with a first hurrah in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m).

Without a single placing in six Kranji starts, the Il Campione five-year-old had not lived up to his handy Argentinian form of three wins and three placings.

But trainer James Peters did the right thing by not jumping to any hasty conclusion.

“He took some time to settle as he’s an Argentinian-bred. He won on both turf and all-weather back there,” said the English conditioner.

“When he first came to me, he was a bit keen. Today he drew well and we didn’t want to give away a good barrier, so Marc rode him up there.

“The owners have been good supporters of mine. It’s good they got the win today as they’ve invested a bit of money in this horse.”

However, he may not be able to frank that winning form that soon.

“It’s the first time a winner of mine bleeds,” said Peters.

“It’s unfortunate, but I hope he can still progress from today and win more races in the future.”

As the pilot at Flaming Migliore’s last two unplaced runs, Lerner was well-placed to predict some headway when stepped up to the Polytrack mile.

“He was not beaten far at his last two starts. He was well trained coming into this race,” he said.

“His Poly form in the trials was good. I was confident he would run well, especially from the good barrier (one).”

