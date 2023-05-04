 Favourite Forte draws wide in Kentucky Derby, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Favourite Forte draws wide in Kentucky Derby

Favourite Forte draws wide in Kentucky Derby
Favourite Forte preparing for Saturday's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. PHOTO: AFP
May 04, 2023 10:47 pm

LOUISVILLE Kentucky Derby favourite Forte drew the 15th post for Saturday’s Run for the Roses, where the Todd Pletcher-trained colt will seek the first leg of US thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Forte, who brings a five-race winning streak to the 2,000m classic at Churchill Downs, is the early 3-1 favourite in the 20-horse field. He will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

Tapit Trice, another Pletcher-trained horse, is the second favourite at 5-1 and will break from the fifth gate.

Brad Cox’s Angel Of Empire is the third fancy, at 8-1, and will jump from gate 14.

Hall of Fame trainer Pletcher, seeking his third Kentucky Derby win, after Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017, also has bay colt Kingsbarns (12-1) breaking from the sixth gate.

Barrier No. 1, from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986, went to the Cox-trained grey colt Hit Show.

Elliot Ness (apprentice Jamil Sarwi) finishing second to Flying Nemo (Simon Kok) two starts back on April 1. He followed up with an unlucky third on April 23, also with Jamil astride. He will be reunited with his last winning rider, Yusoff Fadzli, in Race 10 on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Racing

Lock in Elliot Ness

Related Stories

Tan still banks on Cash Cove

Shantastic can carry on winning over the mile

Popeyethesailorman flexes his muscles

Also drawing attention are the two Japanese chestnut colts in the field – the Hidetaka Otonashi-trained Derma Sotogake (10-1) and the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Continuar (50-1). – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING