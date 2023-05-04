Favourite Forte draws wide in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE Kentucky Derby favourite Forte drew the 15th post for Saturday’s Run for the Roses, where the Todd Pletcher-trained colt will seek the first leg of US thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Forte, who brings a five-race winning streak to the 2,000m classic at Churchill Downs, is the early 3-1 favourite in the 20-horse field. He will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

Tapit Trice, another Pletcher-trained horse, is the second favourite at 5-1 and will break from the fifth gate.

Brad Cox’s Angel Of Empire is the third fancy, at 8-1, and will jump from gate 14.

Hall of Fame trainer Pletcher, seeking his third Kentucky Derby win, after Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017, also has bay colt Kingsbarns (12-1) breaking from the sixth gate.

Barrier No. 1, from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986, went to the Cox-trained grey colt Hit Show.

Also drawing attention are the two Japanese chestnut colts in the field – the Hidetaka Otonashi-trained Derma Sotogake (10-1) and the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Continuar (50-1). – REUTERS