Feb 1 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Paul Matchett has half the runners in a field of eight (two debutants) of which (2) FORCE EIGHT could prove best.

(8) WILLOWILD and (6) RADIANT HEAT can improve. Respect the other newcomer, (4) GAELIC DANCER.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) READY SET FIRE has been close up in all three runs and should contest the finish.

(2) FIRE ATTACK found solid support in his second run but just failed.

He is coupled with newcomer (7) SUNSET RIOT – the money should give a good guideline.

(4) MASTER FORESTER attracted money on debut but never produced.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(7) HAPPY MO will be thereabouts if she sees out the trip.

(1) DONNA MO has been threatening and deserves his maiden win, but it will not be easy.

(2) TEO TORRIATTE was runner-up in her last two and it could be third-time lucky.

(8) KADIZORA made vast improvement in her second start and should be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(1) GREEN GARNET just needed his first run as a gelding and rates the one to beat.

(3) MASTER CHRISTMAS was sluggish to start last time but has been costly to follow.

(13) BATTLEOFBARBERTON comes off a rest and should come on heaps on his debut effort.

(10) VOLTE FACE could need the outing.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(7) BEATING WINGS is only having her fourth start. Her record could improve to three wins and a third from four runs.

(9) PRETTY IN PEARLS is fancied to win before this – watch the form.

(8) CRIMSON FOREST should run another honest race and should not be far off. It is open for quartet money – include (6) GLOBAL CHOICE, (2) GIMMEALIGHT and (1) ALPHABETTY.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) WORK OF TIME seems to be on the up and tackles a field which appear to be erratic.

These include stablemate (4) ROBERT BURNS, (3) ARIVIDICIO, (5) MUNCHKIN, (6) PRINCESS ILARIA, (8) VIVA DE JANEIRO and last-start winner (10) CIRCUS LIGHTS.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) RUNWAY BOMB is bang in form and has yet to be out of the money since joining her new yard – seven runs for three wins and four places. She should improve her stats.

(6) WHIRLYBIRD was coughing last time and could get back on track.

(9) ALABAMA ANNA, (7) LUCY IN THE SKY and (8) SIGRID SWING warrant consideration for the exotics.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) LAW OF SUCCESS is holding form and if covered, should find more to come going for the judge.

(8) GIMME THE FLAME drifted from an opening call of 5-2 to an unbelievable 14-1 but won like an odds-on chance. She could go in again.

(7) SIMPLY MAGIC and stablemate (4) LADY CRUSADE could challenge.