Feb 10 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) PISTOL PETE looked good on debut and could follow up.

(1) ADDRESS THE NATION found his best stride late and could have more to offer.

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren has won many races with newcomers against winners and his Vercingetorix colt(3) CYMRIC can get off to a flying start.

(6) VALIEVA makes her debut in a small but tough race.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) EMBLEM OF THE SUN found support on debut but showed signs of inexperience. Likely to be a lot smarter second-up.

(1) YOU BRING ME JOY has shown good improvement in each start and won a nice race last time. Sure to be right there at the finish again.

(3) INTRO has been fair in both starts but does need to find a few lengths to win the race.

(5) PEACE OF MIND showed vast improvement in her second start and should fight out the finish.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(7) WORLD OF PLEASURE, (3) IMPACT INVESTOR and (6) PROHIBITION finished in that order on debut and are likely to improve with that experience.

The betting should provide more of a guide to the chances of the newcomers, so follow the market moves.

(1) WORLDLY, (8) GREENLIGHT EXPRESS and (9) ZANTHAR are of particular interest.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Those who have run are only average, so it may pay to be with the Mike de Kock-trained Silvano newcomer (6) ROWYAANA. Progeny of this sire get better as they age and go over further, but Rowyaana is likely to be a natural running this distance.

(1) DHOW SOLO disappointed last time but may still prove best of those who have raced.

(2) ENCHANTING LADY has run well enough in her last two starts to be a lively danger.

There are three other newcomers and What A Winter filly (8) WINTER IN PARIS might surprise.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) GO IT ALONE was returning from a rest and a gelding operation when running on strongly to finish just ahead of (6) IN THE BAG over this course and distance last time.

He is 0.5g worse off with that rival but is good value to confirm his superiority with improved fitness.

(4) AMANCIO and stablemate (8) GOLD GUNNER should improve with the benefit of an introductory outing under the belt.

Another threat is (10) GIVETHATMANABELLS, who has both the form and experience to play a leading role.

Race 6 (1,160m)

A weak race, anything is possible.

(5) STREWN SKY has been fair in two starts and could be the best of them but he is returning from a lengthy break. His fitness will need to be taken on trust.

The Sean Tarry-trained pair of (1) AND ACTION and (2) VAN MEIJEL have been disappointing but could be up to winning a race like this.

(3) CAPTAIN BARBOSA has been disappointing in four starts. Back to sprinting, the gelding could be the surprise package.

(6) GREEN FAME is bred for further but returns from a break and may have strengthened up enough to be a threat.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) FASTNET FILLY was heavily supported when disappointing over this distance last time. She ought to have strengthened in the 12 weeks since. Cannot be written off.

(2) PLUM PUDDING and (7) HAMPSTEAD HEATH have run well enough in two introductory sprints over 1,200m. They warrant respect with improvement expected for this longer trip.

(8) QHAWEKAZI was not disgraced when unplaced over 1,600m. She should pose more of a threat back over this distance.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(7) VOLARE E MAMBO has run two promising races over a bit shorter and should be better suited to this 1,800m trip. Looks the right one.

(1) DONNA MO is holding form and could contest the finish again, trying a bit further.

(2) ARCTIC VIXEN is also holding her form but does tend to lack a strong finishing kick.

The last run from (3) DARLING HARBOUR is best ignored. She should be right there at the finish.

(4) CITY LIGHTS and (5) DYNAMIC LASS may have to do a bit more to win but are capable of taking home some money.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(5) KWITE A KING has improved with blinkers and ran well in both starts from a wide draw. Good value to confirm his superiority over (1) LOCKHEEDLIGHTNING, who is weighted to turn the tables.

(8) FLY FUTURA is held on that form but would have needed his last start after being gelded. Should fare better.

(7) CONTINENTALEXPRESS and (2) FRENCH TRP have also shown enough to get involved.

(4) FOUR JACKS and (6) APACHE CHIEF are not without chances.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(7) MARAUDING HORDE has been expensive to follow but has found only one better in both starts. His debut effort was good and he should be hard to beat.

(1) DARK SILVER was a bit of a disappointment last time over 2,000m but could do better over this shorter distance.

(2) FORCE DE DIEU has been holding form and can contest the finish yet again.

(4) JUDGEMENT DAY is very one-paced but has a place chance.

(6) IRISH LOVE showed improvement last time and is another danger to these rivals.

Race 11 (2,200m)

(2) NATYAM stayed on well over 1,800m when touched off by a subsequent three-year-old Grade 3 place-getter, to whom he was conceding 4.5kg. He needs only to run to that level over this extended trip to give his rivals a beating.

(1) ROYAL WATCH will have no issue seeing out this journey and will be competitive at his peak.

(3) GIMME MORE TIME and (8) MARSHALL FIELD are unexposed over this trip but ran on well over 1,800m last time. On that evidence, the pair are unlikely to be troubled by this step-up in distance. The former is weighted to reverse the form of their recent meeting.

(5) BROADWAY GIRL is next best.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(9) BARBARESCO showed what he is capable of when chasing home Main Defender last time. It is worth noting that he has run his best races by far in defeat and he is clearly the one to beat.

(1) SILENT WAR has been much improved this season since blinkers were removed. He will be a threat despite the top weight.

(3) HOME OF THE BRAVE picked up a six-point penalty for his latest win which does look a hard sentence. Nevertheless, he is an each-way chance.

(4) FUNKY MUSIC is holding form well and won the last time he ran this distance.

(5) TIRPITZ has won over this trip and is coming off a good last run.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(6) GO LIKE FLO reeled off a hat-trick of wins with blinkers refitted before a break. She ought to remain competitive on her return, despite a six-point penalty.

She beat (9) KAMAKAZI in the second of those three wins but the latter is weighted to reverse that form on revised terms.

(10) RED MOON RISING is closely matched with that rival on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting. The filly could represent the value if confirming that return to form off a lower mark.

(8) WUGUG and (5) NILE THE BOSS shed their maiden tags over this track and trip recently. They could have their say, too.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(8) SILVER TUDOR does not always show his best. But he did last time and could follow up in a tougher race.

(4) MOONSHININGTHROUGH is holding form and deserves a win but it will not be easy against a strong field.

(3) I AM GIANT was a bit of a disappointment on a soft track last time but could bounce back to score.

(10) MAX THE MAGICIAN returns from a break but could be the surprise package.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(12) TEFLON MAN bounced back to form when reverting to a sprint (1,000m) last time but is most effective over this distance. The top pick.

The consistent (10) ALL ABOUT AL ought to remain competitive but is held on recent form by (9) NIGHT TIGER, who is more than capable but has been unreliable.

(7) DUMBLEDORE got back on track last time and should confirm that form over (4) TENANGO and (11) GIMMELIGHTNING, all of whom could get closer on these terms.

(3) MOJO MAN and (5) MOYA WA LALIGA have the form and experience to stakes their claims, too.

Race 16 (1,160m)

(3) MID WINTER WIND quickened nicely to win his maiden recently and is clearly improving. He appears to have the scope to deal with these rivals.

(1) CORNWALL was a disappointment when only fourth last time but is capable of better.

(2) THERE SHE GOES is improving but this is a tougher task for her.

(4) WHAT A TIGER seems at best at the Vaal but does also run some good races at this track, so cannot be ignored completely.

(7) PONTIAC was a bit unlucky last time when finishing third and blinkers for the second time could do the trick with him. He is quite consistent.