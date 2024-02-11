Feb 12 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Galaxy Patch (Karis Teetan) making it four wins from five starts on Jan 13.The superb talent is the clear top pick in Race 10 at Sha Tin on Feb 12.

Race 1 (1,200M)

5 Hero Icon steps down in grade. He is the one to beat in Class 5, especially following his sound recent form in Class 4.

4 Rattan World is chasing back-to-back wins. He gets another shot with Zac Purton engaged from a suitable gate.

7 Sweet Diamond narrowly missed last start. He is taking the right steps forward and gets a super chance.

10 Happy Tango knows what it is all about and chances are he will cross over to lead to offset the wide draw. Do not discount.

Race 2 (1,400M)

5 Diamond Diamond has placed in both of his runs in Class 5. He is suited in this grade and the inside draw is an added bonus. Jerry Chau knows the horse very well.

2 Beat Hollow can find the front and give this group something to reel in. The 10lb (4.5kg) comes off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong engaged.

7 Sonic Boom appears to have found his feet. He has been improving drastically and Purton hops up.

10 Apex Top is a two-time Class 5 winner. He will roll forward and get his opportunity.

Race 3 (1,200M)

6 Master Mastermind is a serious talent and should improve following his debut third. Purton is aboard.

3 Patch Of Theta has finished in the top three in his three starts. He has a tricky draw but does appear able to do so.

12 Sight Victory ran a career-best fifth last start at Happy Valley. He should build on that effort.

14 Jazz Club slots in light and was a huge improver first-up when fourth at massive odds. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200M)

10 Windcheater, who was withdrawn from his debut in January, has since trialled very well. He looks set to make an impression first-up.

2 Super Goldi hit the ground running with victory on debut before finishing third last time. Holding form, he can figure.

4 Must Go is a threat in this grade. There is a bit of ability there and Purton’s booking for John Size warrants plenty of respect.

1 Run Run Timing continues to improve and will make an impact.

Race 5 (1,600M)

6 Ping Hai Comet makes his debut after several eye-catching trials. Derek Leung takes the reins and he might be worth taking a chance on.

11 Devas Twelve has been steadily improving and his latest effort was by far the best. He can take another step forward.

2 Winning Data is in the form of his life. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.

1 Flying Mojito was well fancied last start when flashing home late for fourth. Expect another strong showing.

Race 6 (1,400M)

12 Winning Heart flashed home late in his most recent outing. He has taken a bit of time to acclimatise but the penny appears to have finally dropped. With a light load, he gets a super chance to score a first win.

14 Mr Good Vibes turned in a career-best outing last start and does have the scope to improve. He is favoured under no weight.

3 Golden Rise won well last start and can improve further.

9 Voyage Samurai is a debutant worth keeping an eye on.

Race 7 (1,200M)

4 Ka Ying Rising deserves another win. He has been superb in his last two narrow defeats. He draws ideally and should roll forward with Purton for his chance.

8 Eighty Light Years is in great form and his good fortune can continue. He was a tidy winner two runs back.

3 Joyful Hunter was superb with victory two runs back. He is holding his condition and does have a stack of talent on his day.

10 Captain Win can be included in the quartet.

Race 8 (1,400M)

1 Courier Wonder has the class to defeat this small group. His first-up run was sound, as he chased in vain at the tail of the field in a leader-dominated contest. Improved, he rates strongly.

6 Mugen is most likely going to start as favourite. He has been swiftly rising but does need to take another step forward this time. The featherweight favours him.

2 Duke Wai gets 5lb taken off his back with Angus Chung’s booking. He has claims.

4 Red Lion is next in line.

Race 9 (1,600M)

11 Powerful Wings was very unlucky last start. He can atone for that effort under no weight. He has been racing off a winnable mark for quite some time.

5 California Voce has the ability but is struggling to piece it all together. He gets another shot.

8 Holy Lake is a winning machine and his ascent looks far from over. He draws ideally to roll forward.

12 Silver Up can continue to improve. The featherweight is a bonus.

Race 10 (1,200M)

5 Galaxy Patch is a serious talent and is the clear top pick. He should be able to extend his record to five wins from six starts.

2 Flying Ace turned in a solid effort for fifth at Group 1 level last start. His get-back style of racing is costly at times but he does have a stack of ability.

1 Packing Treadmill knows how to win in this grade and over the course and distance.

13 Lucky Encounter slots in light and has claims.

Race 11 (1,400M)

4 Sinba finished a competitive fourth last time. Improvement is expected and he just has to offset the wide draw. Chung’s 5lb claim will come in handy.

6 Storm Rider continues to impress and he is chasing a hat-trick of wins. A major challenger remaining in Class 3.

13 Magnificent Nine has indicated that the rise in distance will suit. Purton stays aboard.

2 Quantum Patch is consistent and has claims under Teetan.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club