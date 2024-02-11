Feb 12 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

The well-bred (8) THREE COINS has improved with each outing and stayed on to finish fourth over 1,000m last time. The filly should have more to offer over this trip.

(5) UNITED WE STAND returns from a break but has the form and experience to be competitive on her local debut.

(1) NOON DAY GUN concedes 2.5kg to those rivals but has sufficient means to play a leading role.

(6) ROUGAROUIN and newcomer (4) MO RIDGE complete the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) KAAPSE KLOPSE has become costly to follow but makes his reappearance as a gelding, so may be worth another chance.

(9) IGUGULETHU and (11) TAMBOURINE MAN fit a similar profile but both have the form and experience to fight for victory.

(7) SOOTY has improved with each outing and ran second over this track and trip in his latest outing. A threat with more progress.

Newcomer (10) CLIFF SWALLOW is one to note, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) CABARET has made sufficient improvement in two starts with blinkers to have a winning chance.

(3) BLIND FAITH is better off at the weights with that rival, so ought to be competitive.

The same could be said of (6) JET GREEN, who is not incapable of getting into the picture in her first start for Lunga Gila.

(7) SAINT BRIGID has scope to improve dropping to this trip.

(5) TOKYO PRINCESS should also be a factor if confirming the improvement of her last start.

Race 4 (1,400m)

The well-bred (3) MONT LOISIR is good value to make a winning comeback, despite shouldering joint top weight.

(9) INDECENT PROPOSAL also has to concede weight under 60kg but could pose a threat if confirming the improvement of his last start over this course and distance.

(2) JACK IN THE GREEN and (8) RENOWNED have shown enough to secure the minor placings.

Race 5 (1,800m)

The lightly raced (5) WHISTLING DIXIE is constantly improving. The mare was conceding weight to (4) TICKING BOMB and (9) BASIC MANEUVERS when slightly adrift of those rivals in a blanket finish over 1,600m last time. She is now 1kg better off.

(7) HELIOTROPE was an unlucky second last start and will be better over this distance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) RED RACKHAM is the highest-rated runner in the race but is a maiden, one of two in the race.

(8) EXCEEDER has to concede weight to all. But he and (9) TWICE THE MASTER arguably boast the best recent form. However, preference is for the latter who has won over course and distance.

(3) CARAMEL FUDGE ought to be competitive on these terms.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) SLURRICANE and (4) QUATERMAIN won well last time and should remain competitive despite stepping up in class.

(6) BARDOLINO won his last start at a higher level and ought to play another leading role off a four-point higher mark.

Riding arrangements, however, suggest stable companion (2) LUCE VERDE is the pick of the yard’s runners.

(7) KATSU is consistent, in good form and proven over this trip. He could also fight for victory.

Race 8 (1,400m)

The Justin Snaith yard has a strong hand with (2) MASTER OF PARIS and (6) LIKETHECLAPPERS likely to fight out the finish. The latter has been consistent, but riding arrangements suggest the lightly raced and relatively unexposed stablemate is preferred.

(5) FLY TO RIO and (9) VERONIQUE ran fair races last start and have earning potential.